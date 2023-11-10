Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif might not have known that the film they were doing in 2012 and the world they were living on-screen would eventually turn into such a bigger and better Spy Universe with other worlds of Pathaan and Kabir, dropping in Tiger’s world to turn it into one of the biggest Diwali releases – Tiger 3. This OG Spy world was initially Kabir Khan’s dream.

However, what if we tell you that Tiger Threequel and the spy world, in general, would have been a much distant dream with very little chance of turning into reality if Aditya Chopra had not bowed to Salman Khan’s demands? Demands that were weird but demands that were fulfilled nevertheless! Demands that were stretched but demands that started a union of a brilliant franchise!

All these demands were put forth when Aditya Chopra demanded that Salman Khan must read the script by Kabir Khan, which is the love story of a spy titled Ek Tha Tiger. The only problem was Bhaijaan – who did not have a habit of reading scripts! So, while he was not excited by the idea of sitting down endlessly listening to a script, he tricked to avoid it, putting forth, guess what? A Demand!

Well, the Sultan actor asked Aditya Chopra and Kabir Khan to come down to his Panvel farmhouse for the script session. Now, Adi Chopra never leaves the town to forget hanging out with Bhai. But he was adamant, and he bowed down. So, ditching the conference rooms of Yash Raj Films’ office, the director and producer reached Panvel and bonded over drinks and food.

And two things happened beyond anyone’s belief. A. Bhai enjoyed a script reading and narration session. B. Aditya Chopra stayed over the weekend and bonded with Salman Khan, whose demands came as a blessing in disguise, as reported by TOI. Well, of course, the film, which could have been a distant dream, went to floors.

However, it wasn’t turning out what Kabir Khan expected it to be. He once confessed about the barriers he had to overcome to turn his vision into reality. Talking about creative adjustment, Kabir Khan, during his appearance on Koffee with Karan, admitted that he initially surrendered to the adjustments while handling a superstar like Salman Khan. But over the period of time, he realized that it was not gonna work.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan filmmaker confessed, “When I did that (the adjustments), I was going into a zone I did not understand. And the material was going out of the hands. In the first film with Salman, I made those adjustments. It was the first time we were collaborating. And we did come from two different worlds, with two different sensibilities. I was trying to incorporate something that he wanted, and he was trying to adjust to the way I tell a story. Fortunately, the film went on to be commercially very successful, but I was not happy. I didn’t have a tight grip on that film.”

This was probably one of the reasons that Kabir Khan might not have wanted to delve into the world of Tiger again, and Tiger Zinda Hai was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. However, Tiger definitely turned into one of the biggest franchises. And with Tiger 3, the film is finally ready to offer a glimpse to the Spy Universe with Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan both making their Spy entries.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Adipurush Writer Manoj Muntashir Admits Going ‘100 Percent Wrong’ With The Prabhas Film, From Calling Lord Hanuman “Bhagwan Nahi Bhakt” To Copying The Dialogues – 5 Mistakes He Kept Flaunting

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News