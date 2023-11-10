Adipurush Writer Manoj Muntashir Admits Going '100 Percent Wrong' With The Prabhas' Film, From Calling Lord Hanuman "Bhagwan Nahi Bhakt" To Copying The Dialogues

Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir, for the first time, has admitted going 100 percent wrong with the epic disaster that was based on Ramayana. The uproar against the film started once the magnum-opus starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Devi Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh dropped in theaters. People were shocked to see the loose treatment of Ramayana in the film. Writer Manoj Muntashir, who penned the dialogues of the film, was bashed left, right, and center over the dialogues of the film.

The film had very weird dialogues where Lord Hanuman said sentences like ‘Jalegi Tere Baap Ki,’ ‘Teri Bua Ka Bageecha’ and more. Initially, Muntashir defended the dialogues, calling it simplification for a better understanding of laymen. However, later, his stance on the issue was called problematic, and it created an uproar.

Muntashir kept claiming that Adipurush was made for today’s generation since nothing was being made on our real superheroes for a long time, and he was worried that today’s kids would forget our superheroes like Ram, Hanuman, and Angad over Captain America and Hulk.

Not only this, Manoj Muntashir kept glorifying his mistakes again and again, four more times, before he finally rendered an apology. Check out all that he said during the controversial phase before bowing down to people’s uproar.

The Intentional Confession

Manoj Muntashir, despite the growing dissent, stuck to his statement about using simplified language for the film. He even said in an interview that the intention of the makers is not to remake Ramayana but only to be inspired by the narrative. He even maintained in an interview with Aaj Tak, “We have not shown whole Ramayana in Adipurush but just a small story about the battle from Ramayana.”

The Brutal Bashing

Manoj Muntashir faced brutal bashing after his statements went viral. While Sunil Lahiri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, said, “If it is true, film Adipurush was made keeping Ramayan in mind, then the use of such language (dialogues) is very shameful,” Mukesh Khanna called it the most disgusting joke of this century. He even called it a disrespect of Maharshi Valmiki and even questioned the censor board’s approval of the film.

Copied Dialogues & Further Claims – Hanuman Bhagwaan Nahi Bhakt The!

The controversy kept intensifying after Manoj Muntashir refused to bow down to his mistakes. In fact, he kept glorifying them, making large claims. In an interview, he even explained the character of Lord Hanuman and revealed “Hanuman Bhagwaan Nahi Bhakt The.” The writer further maintained, “Hanuman was a devotee, not a God. He could not have intellectual conversations like Lord Rama.”

Later, a video went viral where a spiritual leader was saying the dialogues from Adipurush in a discourse. The video went viral as netizens slammed Manoj for copying the dialogue as well. The video was shared by an Instagram account we.luv.bollywood.

The ‘Fiery’ Rumor!

It was also rumored that Manoj Muntashir’s constant interviews defending his dialogues irked the producer of Adipurush, and T-series wanted him to stop. While he continued defending the language in the film, he rubbished all the reports and claimed he is working with T-series on their next project together – Animal. It was also rumored that the writer decided to stay away from religion-based projects.

The Final Apology

Finally, Manoj Muntashir apologized for his ‘tapori’ flavored dialogues in Adipurush. In a long note shared on social media, he accepted that he unintentionally hurt the emotions of people who worship Ramayana and swear by it. He also revealed his own brother said indecent things about him on social media.

The Revision

Later, Manoj Muntashir, along with the team of Adipurush, revised the dialogues, which created an uproar. A week later, the new dialogues were incorporated into the film.

For the unversed, Adipurush (Hindi) collected only 147 crore at the Box Office and was tagged as a disaster.

