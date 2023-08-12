Adipurush recently received a lot of flak for being a disaster. From VFX to dialogues, everything for the film was bashed. People and dignitaries from the film world also expressed their opinions on the same. While the entire star cast of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana slammed the Prabhas-led film. There were protests against the dialogue of the film all over.

So much so that writer of the film Manoj Muntashir finally had to apologise for the dialogue. In fact, after a certain point, the problematic dialogues were changed in the film. Now, another writer has expressed his views on the disastrous writing of the Ramayana retelling gone wrong.

Gangs of Wasseypur director Zeishan Quadri in a recent interview, opened up on the disaster that Adipurush was. The writer even shared his disappointment over writing something without even researching the audience it seems. Quadri was unapologetic with his statement and did not mince his words while criticising the film and showing it the mirror for the significant mistakes it did.

While talking to ETimes, the writer who wrote Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur shared his two cents on Adipurush and said, “I feel the writers of Adipurush were immature, you cannot put dialogues in the way they first present it in the movie. And if you feel that this is how mythological events are narrated, then sorry you are not telling a Katha. A film is a much larger scale, and it has a worldwide release.”

Zeishan Quadri further elaborated the issues in the film starring Prabhas as Ram. He said, “I’m falling short of words for this. Whether you feel good or bad, it was very immature writing, and majorly it has upset the audience worldwide. Ramayana is not your life, you are just a writer. It is part of a religion and how can you take it so lightly? Even when we made Wasseypur we made so much research, whether we are portraying things correctly or not. So one needs to research their audience also. Ramayana has been created a numerous times and any Indian would know about it irrespective of their religion.”

For the unversed, Adipurush dialogues created an uproar with dialogues like Jalegi tere baap ki, teri bua ka bageecha hai kya and more. Earlier, writer Manoj Muntashir defended the dialogues saying Lord Hanuman was not a God and he did not talk intellectually but later he apologised via an open letter, and the dialogues in the film were changed.

However, the uproar affected the film starring Prabhas as Ram, Saif Ali Khan, Ravana, and Kriti Sanon as Sita. Adipurush has recently dropped on OTT platforms as well.

