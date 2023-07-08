Adipurush controversy is like never-ending, and ever since the teaser of Om Raut’s directorial was released, the movie has been facing continuous backlash from the audience. After the film starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan hit the theatres, the audience couldn’t take the ill portrayal of Ramayana. Days after defending the dialogues of the movie, writer Manoj Muntashir finally issued an apology. Scroll ahead to read further.

From the VFX and CGI effects of the film to the tapori language as the dialogues to copying scenes from different Hollywood action and superhero films, audiences have pointed out too many flaws in Adipurush. In the movie, Prabhas played Raghava, while Kriti was seen as Janaki and Saif as Lankesh.

When Adipurush’s dialogue controversy was doing rounds on the internet, in an interview, Manoj Muntashir had defended it. But now, the writer of the movie has finally come up with a public apology and addressed the issue. He took to his Twitter a few hours back and wrote, “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation🙏,”

Check out the tweet here:

मैं स्वीकार करता हूँ कि फ़िल्म आदिपुरुष से जन भावनायें आहत हुईं हैं.

अपने सभी भाइयों-बहनों, बड़ों, पूज्य साधु-संतों और श्री राम के भक्तों से, मैं हाथ जोड़ कर, बिना शर्त क्षमा माँगता हूँ.

भगवान बजरंग बली हम सब पर कृपा करें, हमें एक और अटूट रहकर अपने पवित्र सनातन और महान देश की… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) July 8, 2023

Earlier, when Manoj Muntashir addressed Lord Hanuman’s dialogue in an interview with Republic World, he defended it by saying that it was not an error from his side and continued, “A very meticulous thought process that has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrangbali. We have made it simple because we have to understand one thing (that) if there are multiple characters in a film, all of them can’t speak the language. There has to be a kind of diversion, a division.” Previously, he had also supported the movie by saying, “humne Ramayan nahi banaye hai.”

Well, now it seems Manoj has a different take on his opinion about Adipurush. What do you think? Let us know.

