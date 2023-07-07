Akshay Kumar is one of the most hardworking and successful actors in Bollywood. He’s often trolled by Bollywood contemporaries for doing back-to-back films in Hindi cinema, but that doesn’t stop him from being a part of successful movies. And the actor has given a handful of flop films too in his long acting career, but there’s a veteran who has the most disastrous box office track record in Bollywood, defeating Akshay and has given 47 disasters out of 180 flop films. Scroll below to find out who we are talking about here.

Akshay enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 65 million followers on Instagram. He has been a part of Bollywood for over three decades and has done some commendable work in Hindi cinema, including films like Airlift, Special 26, Pad Man and Rustom, to name a few.

Now according to DNA, it’s not Akshay Kumar who has the highest number of flops in Bollywood but veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. Yes, you read that right. As per the reports, Mithun has appeared in over 140 flop films, of which 47 were disastrous at the box office.

But that’s not it, he has starred in over 50 hit films and some of his iconic movies include Disco Dancer, The Kashmir Files, Pyar Jhugta Nahin, and Anyay Abichar, to name a few. In the span of his decades-long career, Mithun Chakraborty has done over 300 films and had a failed streak of 33 movies from 1993-98.

What are your thoughts on Mithun defeating Akshay Kumar at the box office in terms of flop films? Tell us in the space below.

