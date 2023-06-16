Mithun Chakraborty, a popular veteran actor who brought disco to Bollywood, didn’t have a smooth journey after coming to Mumbai. After becoming a rising star in the Bengali film industry, Mithun came to Mumbai to try his luck out as a Bollywood actor, and with his tremendous hard work and dedication, he carved his own path in the industry. While his struggle is known to most of his fans, once the actor opened up about how he went from starving on the streets to becoming a great actor. Read further to know more.

Mithun had made his acting debut with the Bengali film Mrigaya for which he had even won a National Award for Best Actor. Later, in Bollywood, he was seen in many feature films, including Disco Dancer, Dance Dance, Prem Pratigya, Agneepath and others. He is not only known for his acting skills, he is also famous for his dancing moves.

Back in 2022, Mithun Chakraborty opened up about his initial days struggling phase when he had no place to live. Recalling those times, he shared to Mans World India, “My journey has not been a bed of roses. My journey was all about challenges and the destination. I reached there after going through pain, and struggle, but I fought every day to overcome it. I just want to tell people that if I can do it, so can you. Having said that, the film industry never remembers losers, you can only survive if you are good. I had to fight to reach where I am.”

Mithun Chakraborty further added, “I did not come to Mumbai to become an actor. My first day in the city of dreams was confusing as I didn’t know where to go and how to go… I took 45 minutes round on the beach to find Matunga but soon realized that I am not moving in the right direction. I used to stay at Sunny Side building for ₹75 and had to sleep on the floor. I used to eat off the streets and became a member of Matunga Gymkhana only because I could have a bath there. It’s not been easy, but I have no complaints. Everyone calls me a legendary superstar, what else can I ask for.”

Well, on the work front, Mithun was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and in Projapoti (a Bengali family drama). For the unversed, his son Namashi recently debuted with Bad Boy.

Did you know about this side of the veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s journey? Let us know in the comments.

