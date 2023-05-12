The Kerala Story has turned out to be a big surprise at the Indian box office story. The film, which almost had no pre-release buzz, has been raking in wonders in its theatrical run. It is on its way to enter the 100 crore club in a couple of days and many more unthinkable things are going to happen in the coming days.

Starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani and others, TKS was surrounded by some controversies prior to its release and even now, the film is a hot topic of discussion. It seems that this negative limelight is gaining huge traction as the film is now in the race to enter the 200 crore club at the Indian box office. It is following a similar trend to Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Released last year, The Kashmir Files had taken a much smaller start but went on to garner over 250 crores in India. Here, The Kerala Story has taken a much bigger start and is aiming for a bigger target than the Vivek Agnihotri directorial.

Here’s The Kerala Story vs The Kashmir Files day-wise comparison at the Indian box office for the first 7 days:

Day 1 – 8.03 crores vs 3.55 crores

Day 2 – 11.22 crores vs 8.50 crores

Day 3 – 16.40 crores vs 15.10 crores

First weekend- 35.65 crores vs 27.15 crores

Day 4 – 10.07 crores vs 15.05 crores

Day 5 – 11.14 crores vs 18 crores

Day 6 – 12 crores vs 19.05 crores

Day 7 – 12.50 crores vs 18.05 crores

First week – 81.36 crores vs 97.30 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Adipurush’s 700 Crore Budget Has Prabhas Taking 150 Crore Home As The Salary; 50 Times More Than Kriti Sanon & 12.5 Times More Than Saif Ali Khan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News