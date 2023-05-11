Pakistan’s Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan has been in the news for his arrest amidst major havoc in the political system of Pakistan. However, the ex-cricketer was once all over the headlines for his scintillating affair with none other than Rekha. It was said that the two were all set to get married. A newspaper called Star published a report citing an Indian journal.

The headline for the report said, “Rekha Imran to wed, his inswing perfected.” The report further claimed that the two celebrities are madly in love. It also mentioned Imran Khan’s past link-ups with Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman. It was also claimed that Rekha’s mother has sought Muslim astrology for the alliance. Scroll down to read the bizarre report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report quoted another Indian film journal ‘Movie’ and wrote, “Pakistan’s ace fast bowler Imran Khan and India’s screen glamour girl Rekha are to be married soon. According to the journal, Imran Khan stayed almost the whole of April In Bombay. During this period, he and Rekha were seen enjoying each other’s company on the sea beach, at the residence of Prem Shivahar Godark at night clubs, and spots specially developed for privacy-seeking ‘pairs.'”

There was also a statement attributed to Rekha’s mother that said, “The man best suited as life partner to her daughter could not be other than Imran Khan. She had gone to Delhi and consulted ‘Najoomi’ if Imran could be an ideal suitor to her daughter. No one knows what Najoomi had said but Rekha’s mother was convinced that Imran could be a welcome addition to her family.”

The report further stated, “Those who saw Imran and Rekha at the beach, enjoying each other’s company were struck by their closeness and were convinced that they were in love passionately and deeply. Imran is himself a glamour boy and likes to enjoy the intimate company of renowned girls of society. He has already enjoyed the company of Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi in the past.”

The journal quoted Imran saying, “The company of actresses is good for a short period. I enjoy their company for some time and then move ahead. I cannot even think of marrying a movie actress.”

You can see the paper clipping here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by History of Pakistan (@historyofpak)

Netizens reacted to the report as ‘fake.’ A user mocked the report of Imran Khan marrying Rekha by saying, “Kabhi kabhi mere dil main khayal aata hai” damn that song took on a whole other meaning now.” Another user wrote, “If there is one Mill I want to buy it’s the Rumour Mill because it spins mesmerising tales that keep our imagination ticking.”

What do you think of this bizarre report? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Devdas: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heartbreaking Confession Of His Alcoholic Father Dying Formed Shah Rukh Khan’s Weepy Climax, He Said “In That Dying Moment…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News