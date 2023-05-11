Nawazuddin Siddiqui has come a long way. The actor appeared in several blockbuster films and proved his mettle as an artist. Nawaz is not just known for his phenomenal work craft but he is also known for speaking his mind like a boss. Over the years, we have seen him putting out his opinions without any fear. Recently, the actor revealed that he will now only be in lead roles even if he has to fund his own films. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Nawaz has played many supporting roles and has appeared in films like Raees, Bhajrangi, Bhaijaan, Kick, among others. The actor earned a lot of applause for his performances, however, now he feels he is at a stage of his career where he only wants to appear as a lead character in a film.

In a conversation with DNA, Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about wanting to do only lead films and also revealed his plans of returning to big films. He was asked if it is a deliberate decision to stay away from the big films, the actor said, “It’s not as if I don’t want to. If I get a strong role in a big film, I will do it like I have done earlier too.”

The actor had even addressed this a few months ago as well and had said, “In this industry, the distinction between lead and side roles matter. In Europe or Hollywood, it does not matter. But here, supporting actors are relegated to secondary roles. I have somehow escaped that, and I don’t want to repeat that. I will only do lead roles even if I have to put money into the film myself.” Nawazuddin Siddiqui basically meant that he wants to do roles that have substance.

He elaborated on that revealed, “Like I did Raees, my character was opposite Shah Rukh Khan and it was important. I did Heropanti 2 even if it did not work, but my character was a major one there. It wasn’t as if it was a blink-and-you-miss-it role in a big film. That is the kind of roles I look for in big films now.”

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, and it will also star Neha Sharma.

