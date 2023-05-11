Priyanka Chopra is now a global name. From being a part of Hollywood series and movies like Quantico and Baywatch to having her own series Citadel, she has worked her way up with dedication and sincerity. However, the actress had started her journey in the industry with Bollywood. And in recent interviews, the diva has been opening up about the dark sides of the Hindi film industry.

Priyanka, in a recent conversation, opened up about how she never felt quite confident enough in her own skin and how it was expected for actresses to look a certain way. Keep scrolling to get to the scoop.

Priyanka Chopra shared how for the longest time, she didn’t feel confident in her own skin as she comes from a country “where there’s massive equity on light skin”. Talking about the same during the podcast, Call Her Daddy, PeeCee said, “For the longest time when I was young, I didn’t think my skin was pretty, and my skin was dark. When I was in high school, I had scars. I was a tomboy. I wasn’t comfortable with how my legs looked. It wasn’t all smooth. My hair was frizzy. I was just not confident.”

Going further in the conversation, Priyanka Chopra revealed the dark side of Bollywood’s fashion and film industry and shared how they already set the narratives. She said, “In entertainment, the narratives are set by our industry. A lot of the narratives that my younger self went through were because there were ads on TV which I also participated in later. After all, it was that normal that told me that the lighter I was the prettier I was and that narrative was set by the industry that I joined.”

When Priyanka had joined the industry after winning the Miss World beauty pageant almost 20 years back, it was expected to look a certain way. Dropping the truth bomb, the Love Again actress shared, “When I first joined like 20 years ago, we didn’t talk about it. It was just expected that you are reed skinny, your pelvic bones show and it doesn’t matter how you get there. You should look a certain way and anything deviating from that is not pretty. People in fashion and people in films could actually ask you to be a certain body weight, they could actually tell you that you have to be able to get into this dress size and it was all normal. It still happens but behind closed doors.”

Priyanka Chopra has never shied away from saying what she feels is right. Let us know your thoughts about the same.

