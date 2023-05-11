Kangana Ranaut has come a long way in her career in the film industry. Apart from doing some really meaty roles, the actress had her share of just being an ‘eye candy’ in some films. Looking back at it, the actress has dropped her reaction and stated if that was her ‘wrong decision’ while talking about her old viral video shared by a fan page. Keep reading to know more!

After making a Bollywood debut in 2006, Kangana went on to deliver several memorable performances. She proved her mettle with films like Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, Queen and many more. While she was consistent with her performances, she also chose to be a part of films like Rascals and Double Dhamaal, where she had nothing valuable to add.

Recently, a fan page shared an old video of Kangana Ranaut. In it, she says, “Life mein kabhi na kabhi har koi ek wrong decision leta hai, I did too. Kuch log kehte hai ki woh wrong decisions hai par mein nahi maanti. Log kehte hai ki tumhe Rascals jaisi film, Double Dhamaal jaisi film nahi karni chahiye thi… you deserve better. Ha, lekin jab mere option koi kaam nahi bachi thi toh maine kisi kaam ko chota nahi samjha.” She further shares about completing a course at the New York Film Academy and making a short film with the money she earned from such films.

Kangana Ranaut reposted this video on her Instagram story and dropped her reaction in a caption, which reads, “Even when I knew I deserved better I never grew frustrated or cynical… above all I never made any wrong decisions ever. Thanks to my fans for these lovely old reminder clips.”

