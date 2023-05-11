Well, Shannon K is an icon. In a short time frame, the singer & now an actress too has made a significant mark for herself across global industries with her music career. She has worked with some of the biggest names across the globe. She released a single with Poo Bear in 2018, “A Long Time”. Also, “Give Me Your Hand” with David Arquette, Ed Westwick, Chrissie Fit, Brittany Snow , Kyle Townsend which was based on anti bullying. She has won a Hollywood Music Award for this one.

Shannon will join the league of Bolly & Holly celebs at Cannes 2023 when she will walk the red carpet.

Shannon K is excited & looking forward to her Cannes debut “I am thrilled. This is a big one. Cannes has always been a dream. Now that finally I will be walking the red carpet feels surreal”

In other news, Shannon K has been grabbing headlines for her big Bollywood debut with Chal Zindagi where she plays the role of Sana who is a music student from America. Produced under the banner of Vivaan Films Productions, the film has been directed by Vivek Sharma and it has been co-produced by Priyank Jain, Prakash Raka, Vaibhav Punch and Ritika Sharma. The film’s release date will be soon announced by the makers.

