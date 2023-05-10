Priyanka Chopra always takes advantage of every opportunity to make headlines among fans for her personal and professional life. The actress is currently busy promoting her recently released film ‘Love Again’, appearing on Alex Cooper’s podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’ and making some shocking revelations about her dating life from back when she was single and not married to singer Nick Jonas. In the past, the Bollywood diva has been allegedly linked to her co-stars, including names like Shah Rukh Khan, Harman Baweja and Shahid Kapoor, and she is not holding anything back from responding to all the questions that her fans want to know. Scroll below to read the scoop.

PeeCee is now happily married to singer Nick, and the couple shares a daughter named Malti Marie. Priyanka is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses, especially on social media, with over 87 million followers on Instagram.

Now talking about her recent interaction with Alex Cooper, Priyanka Chopra appeared on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast and spoke about her past relationship and how she jumped from one to the other.

Priyanka Chopra told Alex Cooper, “I went from relationship to relationship to relationship. I did not give myself time at all between relationships till my last one.”

The Citadel actress continued, “I think I worked a lot, and I always ended up dating the actors that I worked with are the people that I met on my set. And I think that I just thought I had an idea of what a relationship should be like, and I kept seeking that and trying to fit the people that came into my life into my idea of that relationship, and I’ve dated great people.”

Priyanka Chopra concluded by saying, “Yeah, the relationships may have ended really badly some of them, but like the people that I’ve had, I’ve dated in my life, have been really wonderful. But after my ex before my husband, I literally took two years off. And that was a big reason.”

Take a glimpse of her conversation with Alex Cooper here:

We are living for the TEA on her husband, Nick Jonas! Haha. Bring it on, Priyanka Chopra.

