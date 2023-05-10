Sonam Kapoor is rumoured to have dated Ranbir Kapoor for a brief period during their union on Saawariya. Of course, the relationship didn’t last long and things didn’t seem to end on the best note. But do you remember when the actress unapologetically ranked RK a ‘zero’ on s*x appeal? Deepika Padukone seemingly had the best response. Scroll below for all the details!

It was on the third season of Koffee With Karan when Sonam and DP graced the couch. The duo took quite a few digs at mutual ex-boyfriend Ranbir, with Deepika, in fact, declaring that the actor should begin endorsing a condom brand. But things took a whole different turn when the Aisha actress ranked her co-star the lowest on s*x appeal.

Karan Johar during the rapid fire round asked, “Rank in order of s*x appeal – Ranbir Kapoor, Imran Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham.” To this, Sonam Kapoor responded, “John is 1, Imran’s 2nd, third is Abhishek, fourth is Hrithik and 5th is Ranbir. Ranbir is a great actor but s*x appeal…”

Karan Johar interrupted, “Zero on s*x appeal?” Sonam Kapoor clarified, “No, I mean… only when he strips, you know? Jab Se Tere Naina, he used to take off his clothes.” Deepika Padukone seemingly took a dig at the actress as she quickly added, “Because she’s seen all of it. So, now…”

During the conversation, Sonam even revealed that she’s literally seen all of it because they switched on the fan during Jab Se Tere Nain shooting and his towel fell down . “I had no choice, I was there at the shoot (laughing),” she added.

Deepika Padukone went curious and questioned, “Why was she there at the shoot? She wasn’t even in the song.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

