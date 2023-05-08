Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor has been leading headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actress is among the A-list celebrities who attended the United Kingdom’s King Charles III’s coronation concert in London. While she was recently brutally trolled for an unusual ramp walk, netizens are now reacting to her spoken performance at the coronation concert.

Sonam is among the very few Indian celebrities who was invited and performed at the coronation concert. When her appearance at the concert was confirmed, netizens slammed her for supporting the British monarch. Many also joked about her importance at such a significant event.

At King Charles III‘s coronation concert, Sonam Kapoor arrived in a floral white and maroon off-shoulder dress. She tied a part of her hair and opted for a diamond necklace to accessorise her look. A video of the Neerja star’s spoken performance is currently going viral online owing to her accent. In the clip, Sonam could be heard talking about the commonwealth union and further introducing a high school choir.

While many found Sonam Kapoor’s performance excellent, others mocked her for her British accent. A netizen wrote, “sonam kapoor’s spoken word coronation performance is exactly what we hoped it to be, and whyyy is she talking like that as if its a 5th grade elocution contest,” while another penned, “This South Mumbai girl is deplorable.”

A third user wrote, “I truly believe that she and Rhea think of this as upstaging Deepika’s Oscar speech.”

“Why her namaste is namaaastey what’s with that accent,” penned a fourth one, while a fifth wrote, “We lost our people our wealth and most importantly our freedom to them. And this what we are being part of today ???”

