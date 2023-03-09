Actress Sonam Kapoor is known for speaking her mind. She never leaves a chance when it comes putting out her sharp opinions like a boss. The actress who is away from the silver screen for a while now has her own fair share of controversies. In the past, she had given many bold statements that went on to trigger a major controversy. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when she revealed why did she have good chemistry with her male co- stars & many speculated it was an indirect dig at Deepika Padukone.

Sonam and Deepika once appeared together on Koffee With Karan and that particular episode grabbed a lot of eyeballs. However, post that the divas never really got along. There were reports that all was not well between them. Once Sonam talked about her equation with her male co-stars and made a bizarre statement by saying she has such a good chemistry with them because she never had s*x with them & many felt it was directed towards Deepika Padukone.

According to a report in India Today, during Neha Dhupia’s podcast #NoFilterNeha, back in 2016, the Neerja actor Sonam Kapoor explained why she had good chemistry with her co-stars. The actor said, “I have never been attracted to my co -stars. That’s why I have such good chemistry with them; I never had s*x with them.” As soon as her statement went viral, many speculated that it was an indirect dig at Deepika as back then, she had delivered two films Bajirao Mastani and Tamasha, and she was winning accolades for her performances. In the same chat, when she was asked about better actor Priyanka or Deepika, she was quick to take Priyanka’s name.

However, both the divas have moved on in their lives. While Deepika Padukone is currently riding high on the success of Pathaan, Sonam Kapoor is embracing motherhood. In fact, it seems things are now cordial among both the ladies as Deepika had promoted Padman and also extended wishes to Sonam during the release of Sanju.

