Veteran actor and comic artist Satish Kaushik is no more on this planet as he left for his heavenly abode, but the actor had always made sure to entertain us with his calibre and performances. He started his career as a theatre actor and then as an assistant director, along with pursuing his own acting journey. However, this one time, Aamir Khan had recalled how Satish Kaushik had rejected his application to become an AD to Shekhar Kapur. Keep scrolling to know why he was rejected.

Over the decades of the late actor Satish’s career, he always tried to put a smile on his audience’s face. His comic timing and dialogue delivery still get appreciated. For the unversed, the actor passed away after suffering from a heart attack.

Now coming back to the throwback interview with Humans of Bombay, where Aamir Khan recalled how his plea to become an Assistant Director to Shekhar Kapur during the filming of Mr India was rejected by Satish Kaushik. Talking about it, Aamir had said, “I had gone and met Shekhar Kapur because he was one of my favourite directors. So I told him that I want to work with you as an assistant. At that time, Satish Kaushik was his chief assistant director. I had a meeting and showed my paperwork on what I do, kitna kuch aata hai and wo bohot impress hue the paperwork se because uss time industry mein koi paperwork karta hi nahi tha. Na Satish karta tha.”

Even after being good at managing sets, Aamir Khan didn’t get the job and later he got to know why he was rejected by Satish Kaushik. As Aamir continued in the same conversation, he added what Satish had told him after that, “Later Satish told me that ‘tu jab aaya tha mujhse milne meeting ke liye, to tu gaadi chala ke aaya tha and mere paas gaadi nahi thi. To mujhe laga main jis junior ko hire karunga, uske paas gaadi hai’.”

Did you know about this incident? Let us know your opinion about it!

