Kriti Sanon, is one of the top league heroines in the industry currently. The actress has stunned the audience with remarkable on-screen camaraderie with her co-stars — be it in Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan or Luka Chuppi and Shehzada opposite Kartik Aaryan. Recently, even Ranbir Kapoor expressed his wish to work with Kriti Sanon.

During the promotions of his recent film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor was questioned about which actor and actress would he like to work with next. To this the actor mentioned Kriti’s name.

It would be really interesting to see the two powerhouse performers like Ranbir Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to come together on-screen with a power-packed script. Fans of the duo can’t keep calm listening to Ranbir’s wish and hope it comes to life soon.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is gearing up for 2 releases – Adipurush opposite Prabhas and Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff. She also has The Crew and an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor has Animal in the pipeline along with Brahmastra 2.

