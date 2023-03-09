Dating rumours of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon spread across the internet like wildfire. The duo will be sharing the screen for the first time in their upcoming film Adipurush. The Darling star is known to be very shy and introvert in real life. Kriti in a recent interview revealed how he reacted to the dating rumours and how Varun Dhawan, is connected to all of it. Scroll down to know everything in detail.

Kriti and Varun worked together in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale and very recently in Bhediya. It was directed by Amar Kaushik and the film is a part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe. It was Varun who hinted at Sanon’s alleged relationship with the Baahubali star.

In an interview with BBC via the Hindustan Times, Kriti Sanon shared how Prabhas reacted after she shared what Varun Dhawan did. She revealed, “When Varun said that, I felt really bad- I felt like I had to tell Prabhas. I picked up the phone and told him about what Varun had said. He said, ‘But why?’ I said I don’t know. Prabhas asked why did he say that? So I said, ‘I don’t know, Varun’s mad…'” The report further stated how the actor was utterly confused and failed to grasp the reasons behind Varun’s actions. Kriti assured him that there is no need to take it so seriously. In that interview, she further revealed that Varun wanted to spread a rumour about her as he was bored of the interviews during the promotions of Bhediya.

Check out the snippet of her interview here:

So #VarunDhawan wanted to have fun n spread a rumor abt #KritiSanon having someone special in her life n she agreed to that🙄he dragged #Prabhas name there which became a Huge News overnight. Kriti told Prabhas n he asked why Varun did that? I don't think this was funny or cool. pic.twitter.com/WSgmq122LO — Dholu🙂 (@DholuTheDreamer) March 7, 2023

The report further stated how Varun Dhawan’s comments sounded like a confirmation of Kriti Sanon and Prabhas’ alleged relationship. On Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa while answering a question related to Kriti Sanon being single, he said, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam… kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika ke saath.” Prabhas is doing a movie with DP and the duo will share the screen in Project K.

After the actress issued a statement clarifying the rumours. Kriti Sanon’s statement read, “It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter led to some Howl-arious rumours.” Followed by Varun who re-sharing his Bhediya co-star’s post and wrote, “Huys UI had ur fun but it’s just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour dont let ur imagination run so wild…”

Apart from these, there were rumours going around a few days ago that Kriti Sanon and Prabhas were allegedly getting engaged.

As for their film Adipurush, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas starrer faced a lot of flak for bad VFX. Directed by Om Raut, the film is expected to release in June this year.

