Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar witnessed its big release at the theatres yesterday and has been receiving mixed responses from the masses. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the Luv Ranjan-directed film is a romantic comedy. It witnesses the leading lady in sultry bikini avatars, but the self-proclaimed critic has brutally body shamed her by comparing her to Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor. Scroll below for details!

There had been huge hopes pinned on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar since no Bollywood film (including Shehzada, Selfiee) struck the chord with audience since the Pathaan success. The rom-com is made on a budget of 200 crores, as per Kamaal R Khan.

After multiple times claiming that he would not review any Bollywood film, KRK took a U-turn yet again as he ended up sharing his views. What caught our eyeballs is his brutal words for the leading actor Ranbir Kapoor. He said, “Luv Ranjan sahib baar baar film to paani me le jaate hai, jaha Shradha ko paani me kuda dete hai lekin Ranbir Kapoor ko bahar khada rakhte hai. Kyunki unko pata tha agar Ranbir ko paani me utara, toh fir wig utar jayegi. Bhaisahab, aapne film Anjana Anjani dekhi hai toh usme bhi Ranbir samundar me kuda tha magar cap pehenkar. Toh aap bhi usko cap pehna sakte the aur heroine ke sath kuda sakte the, lekin aapme itna dimag hoga tabhi karoge na aap!”

KRK did not stop there, he also went on to body shame Shraddha Kapoor adding, “Achha Shraddha Kapoor ko baar baar bikini me dikhaya hai. Arey, Luv Ranjan sahib, aap ye oh bataiye – aap Shraddha ka kya dikhana chah rahe the? Na wo Deepika (Padukone), Katrina (Kaif) na Kareena (Kapoor) hai. Toh aap kya dikhana chah rahe the? Jab us ladki bichari ke paas kuch hai hi nai toh baar baar aap usko bikini me dikhake kya saabit karna chahte the?”

Take a look at his video below (CAUTION: SPOILERS INSIDE):

KRK might be facing another legal suit after his latest cheap remarks. Previously, Salman Khan had filed a defamation suit against him. He himself informed that Karan Johar was also planning to take the same route.

