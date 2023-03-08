Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in news owing to his ongoing feud with his estranged wife Aaliya. Amid all the allegations, the actor recently broke his silence on the whole matter and shared his side of the story. As soon as his social media post went viral, many came out in his support. Recently, Nawaz has received support from Pakistani actor Feroze Khan.

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan, who is also accused of domestic violence and abuse by his former wife Aliza Sultan recently took to Twitter to extend his support to Nawazuddin. Scroll below to read what he exactly said.

Pakistani artist Feroze Khan came out in support of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He retweeted the statement shared by the actor on his social media and wrote, “Sending best wishes to my favourite actor”, and added a strong bicep emoji. On Monday, actor had responded to the allegations of his estranged of his wife who accused the actor of raping her and throwing her and their two children from the house. Notably, not only Feroze Khan, Nawaz received support from the Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut as well.

The actress extended her support to Motichoor Chaknachoor actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and said that it was much – needed for the actor to speak for himself, adding silence was not a solution to all problems.

For the unversed, the actor on Monday took to his social media account and revealed that Aaliya and he had not lived together for years and are already divorced. He said, “ This is not an allegation but my I am expressing my emotions.” He further revealed that she is doing all this for more money. And it seems this feud is not going to settle anytime soon. Every then and now, new details are coming in, which are shocking indeed.

Meanwhile, Pakistani actor Feroze Khan had also last year ended his marriage with his wife. Before the actor issued statement, his wife had accused him of infidelity, blackmail and degradation by the actor. However, he had denied all the allegations.

