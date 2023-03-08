Cricketer Sourav Ganguly needs no introduction. Affectionately known as Dada, Ganguly served as the Indian Cricket Team captain and has scored a total of 16 centuries in his career. As a biopic on the cricketer’s inspirational journey has been in talks for a while, it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor might play the cricket legend. However, Ayushmann Khurrana’s name has come up for the lead role.

Cricket and Bollywood have been going along forever, both romantically and professionally. It is a trend to bring the inspiring stories of cricketers to the big screens, and many actors have participated in it so far. From MS Dhoni to Mithali Raj, many stories have come in the forefront in the past.

The buzz around the former Indian skipper’s biopic began ever since the reports of its planning came out. However, the film’s casting directors must be stressed about who to cast to play Ganguly in his reel life. Now, as per a report by News18, Ranbir Kapoor’s name has been dropped from the film, and Ayushmann Khurrana is likely to play the role.

Ranbir Kapoor, whose latest film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar recently hit the theatres, was in Kolkata, a few weeks ago, to promote the movie. During his visit, the actor played a friendly match at Eden Gardens and was appreciated by Ganguly. While the experts and netizens both saw Ranbir playing Gangul, the actor himself put an end to the speculations. During a media interaction, the actor called Ganguly a “living legend.” He added, “A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, I have not been offered this film yet.” For the unversed, Ganguly’s biopic was announced by Luv Films in 2019.

As per the report by the leading daily, the role is more in favour of Ayushmann Khurrana as he has passed the hurdle that Ranbir was facing. While the Sanju actor is a right-handed batsman, Ayushmann can play with both hands. In order to match Ganguly’s skills, who is also a lefty, Ayushmann Khurrana might be the right choice.

