Shah Rukh Khan is all over! Ever since he marked his comeback with Siddharth Anand directorial Pathaan, he never left a chance to make headlines. Basking in the success of his last released film, SRK is once again on the top of the world like he was before. Amid all this, the superstar is in the news for allegedly starring in Dhoom 4. And guess who has made the announcement? Well, he’s none other than Pathaan director Siddharth. Well, let us tell you there’s a catch before you believe this.

Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan has crossed over 1000 crore globally and over 500 crore at the domestic box office. Now reports of Sid reuniting with SRK have got netizens all excited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since evening, a tweet has been doing the rounds of social media and the tweet in question is Siddharth Anand making Dhoom 4 announcement. The alleged ‘Siddharth Anand’s Tweet read, “#Dhoom4 #ShahRukhKhan, Here Is The Update For The Fans Over Here…!!! Shoot Starts Soon. (Villain Update Tomorrow). Iam Very Exited To Work With My Favorite Shahrukh Sir…!!! Fingers Crossed.” Soon after it went viral, we couldn’t help but decode the account.

Sorry to break the bubble, but this is a fake Siddharth Anand account. While it does have a Blue Tick alongside its name, the errors in the Tweet also hint about the same. Apart from that, the Twitter account in question follows only two people on Twitter and hardly has any ‘Pathaan announcement, release or collection’ posts.

#Dhoom4 #ShahRukhKhan𓀠

Here Is The Update For The Fans Over Here…!!!

Shoot Starts Soon. (Villain Update Tomorrow).

Iam Very Exited To Work With My Favorite Shahrukh Sir…!!!

Fingers Crossed 🤞 pic.twitter.com/FDSZSnm7CW — Siddharth Anand (@_Sidharth_anand) March 7, 2023

Reacting to the same, even fans could figure out that it’s a fake Siddharth Anand account. A user wrote, “Yaar thodi si excited ki spelling sahi krlete toh thoda kam fake lgta,” while another said, “Jis school mein tumne ye sab sikha hai na, us school ke hum headmaster hain, SIDDHARTH ki spelling to tum sahi se likh nahin paaye, aur movie announcement karne chale.”

A third user said, “we also exited watching this movie and Dhoom 4 villain is ajay Devgun or ranbhir kapoor or akshay Kumar. is my prediction.”

Well, when we dug further, we discovered that Siddharth Anand is not on any social media site. So we think Sid reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for Dhoom 4 is far from the truth. Do you agree with us?

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff Starrer To Be One Of The Costliest Actioners In The Indian History, Surpasses Pathaan’s 250 Crores?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News