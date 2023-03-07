Superstar Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. He has been in the film industry for more than three decades and has given several blockbuster films. His fans love him for his down-to-earth personality and tongue-in-cheek sense of humour.

He may be a top star in the film industry but not many know that he is also a painter who has been doing sketches and drawings for many years. Salman has painted several canvases that he often gives to his father or close friends. Now an old video is going viral on Reddit and netizens are having a field day over it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the video shared on Reddit, Salman Khan is seen doodling or sketching as south actress Revathy is speaking at an event. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was also seen in the video, but Dabangg Khan’s doodling caught everyone’s attention.

Take a look at the video below:

As soon as the video went viral, several netizens thronged to the comments section having a field day trolling the superstar. A user wrote, “isko taare zameen par bacche ka role suit karta hai,” while another user commented, “Why does it remind me of Tare Zameen Par?”

A third user commented, “If Hitler had become an artist, we would not have WW2. If Bhoi had become an artist, we would not have so many Bollywood atrocities” Another user then wrote, “Patrick Bateman of Bollywood”

A fifth user then wrote about Salman Khan doodling, “ROFL This plays out like a scene from The Office.”

Meanwhile, Salman was last seen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s actioner Pathaan. The superstar will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which Farhad Samji directs. The film’s ensemble cast includes Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu.

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar Gets Leaked Online! After Pathaan, Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Is Now Subjected To Piracy Ahead Of Its Big Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News