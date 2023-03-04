Salman Khan is once again gearing up for his big Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. His previous film Radhe failed to impress the audience but his extended cameo in Shah Rukh khan led Pathaan has made the fans pumped up with renewed energy. Salman is known for exploring various fields other than acting, his singing venture has been quite a popular one among them. When you spend a lot many years in the industry, you tend to include your ideas with the team. Khan, too gives his inputs to his directors and there have been reports surfacing that he’s been deeply involved with the directorial part of his upcoming film and might even consider taking credit for it.

For the unversed, the upcoming film has been directed by Farhad Samji, who directed Khan in Race 3 also. The film will see Khan romancing Pooja Hegde. The family-action drama also stars the famous face of television, Shehnaaz Gill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report in the Times of India, a friend close to Salman Khan has revealed that the actor has been deeply involved in the film’s making. As per them, “Not one shot in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has gone without Salman’s approval. He is now re-diting the film to make the narration tighter and to bring down the film’s playing time.”

The source further said that people close to the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s development recommended Salman Khan to take credit for his involvement in the making of the film. They said, “It won’t be wrong to say that Salman has virtually directed the entire film. Those close to him have advised him to take credit as co-director. To be honest, that is the least Salman can do considering his contribution.”

Salman Khan-led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to hit the theatres on the 21st of April. For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Big Bollywood Producer Agrees For Actress-Divorce With Actress-Wife But She’s Demanding 600 Crores For Settlement? Insiders Say, “He’s Dating A Moroccan Actress Also”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News