Ranbir Kapoor is a busy bee at the moment. The actor, who is currently away from his wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha owing to Alia’s work commitment, is busy promoting his next Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Co-starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, the Luv Ranjan directorial is all set to hit theatres this Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

With less than a week left, the film’s cast recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote it and had a blast there. With the episode all set to air tonight, the makers unveiled a promo of RK talking about how people handle breakups. Read on to know what netizens think of his comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a The Kapil Sharma Show promo shared by the channel on their Twitter page, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen explaining the difference between how men and women handle heartbreak. The ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ actor says, “Jab ladke ka dil tootta hai, unka tond nikalta hai, daadhi badha dete hai. Lekin jab ladki ka dil tootta hai, ek baar unka upper lip aur eyebrows set ho jaye, toh bohot jaldi koi aur set ho jayega.” (When a man is heartbroken, his tummy bloats, he grows a beard. But when a woman is heartbroken, all she needs to do is go to the salon, and before you know it, she has moved on to someone else).

Commenting on these views of Ranbir Kapoor, one user took to the comment section of the video and wrote, “Ab aayi gii feminist didi log ab unka rr chale ga.” Another joked, “nahi jana chaiye tha.. Kapil show me…..” A third user, shared a funny gif reading ‘Samajh rahe ho? Samajh rahe ho aap?’ with the comment “LoL”. Another, tagging a friend, tweeted, “kat fans aate hi honge rk sahab ko misogynist ka tag dene.” One more added, “128 aane sach bat hay.” A few also name-dropped Katrina Kaif in the comments.

Other reactions on the video reads, “#RanbirKapoor spilling the real facts based on his real life experience”, “Jitna mere ko smjh hai ye pakka film ka hi dialogue hai”, “And yes, the ‘Most honest truth spoken’ award goes to, Ranbir Kapoor!!” and more.

Watch the video here:

Do you agree with Ranbir Kapoor’s views on how guys and girls handle breakups? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Big Bollywood Producer Agrees For Actress-Divorce With Actress-Wife But She’s Demanding 600 Crores For Settlement? Insiders Say, “He’s Dating A Moroccan Actress Also”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News