Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most adored celebrities in showbiz. The actor who made his debut in the 2007 with Saawariya has come a long way and his phenomenal work craft speaks for him. Apart from his films, the actor had painted headlines in the past owing to his personal life. A lot of people know about his much talked relationship with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone but do you know the actor was once allegedly linked to Ameesha Patel after the actress requested to have private conversation with him. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ranbir who is currently embracing the most beautiful phase of his life as a father once used to grab eyeballs for all wrong reasons. However, the actor never shied away from accepting his past like a boss. In fact, with each passing year he has only become wiser. However, he once painted headlines after he left the party when Ameesha insisted to have a private conversation with him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, back in 2017, Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel cornered Ranbir Kapoor at a party and insisted that she wanted to have a private conversation with him. Notably, the Brahmastra actor was with other guests and was flustered by her request. Wanted to keep safe distance from her, the actor left the party mid way.

Notably, Ranbir Kapoor was also aware of link up rumours that were doing the rounds after Ameesha Patel posted a picture with the star that was taken on the occasion of Randhir Kapoor’s birthday bash.

One the work front, Ameesha Patel will be next seen in Gadar 2 along with Sunny Deol and Ranbir Kapoor is all set for the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar that is slated to release on March 8, 2023. The film also star Shraddha Kapoor in a lead role.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja Gets A Call From Another A-Lister, Can You Guess Who?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News