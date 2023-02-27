After a wait of nearly two decades Bollywood actor Sunny Deol will be returning to the silver screen with his iconic character Tara Singh in Gadar 2, and it is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Sunny’s chemistry with Ameesha Patel in Gadar was loved by all and now, their fans can’t wait to watch them again on the big screen. Recently, the duo made an appearance at an award event together and netizens can’t stop reacting to it. Scroll below to read the details!

Ameesha and Sunny will be reuniting for Gadar 2 almost after two decades, and makers are leaving no stone unturned in creating a buzz among the cine-goers. Recently, the duo was spotted at an award event. The duo happily posed for the media but as soon as the video went viral, netizens brutally trolled them and many left nasty comments about Ameesha’s appearance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s remained the major highlights Zee Cine Awards 2023. Sunny arrived in a turban. The actor was spotted in a white shirt, blue denims, and a brown blazer. On the other hand, Ameesha chose a golden lehenga for the event and looked stunning as usual. However, as soon as the video went viral on the internet, netizens reacted quickly, and many brutally trolled the actors for their looks. They even went on to age-shame them, and most of the mean comments were for the actress.

One of the users wrote, “Heroine change karna chahiye tha. Aunty ko liya hai.”

“New talent ko lao buddho ko hatao yaar ab.”

“Ameesha kitni gandi lag rahi hai, change the actress.”

“Sunny bhaiya toh badle nhi… but ameesha ko kya ho gya hai, aisa lag raha jaise kise ne pakkad kar kheech diya ho.”

Another user wrote, ” Sunny lost his charm after entering into politics and he is doing nothing for his state Punjab where he was elected.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

However, the die-hard fans of Tara and Sakina aka Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel came out in their support and showered love on their sizzling chemistry. Many reacted with hearts to the viral video and revealed that they are eagerly waiting for Gadar 2.

For the unversed, Gadar 2 is slated to release on August 11, 2023. Notably, the film is the sequel to the blockbuster film Gadar which was released in the year 2001.

Meanwhile, what are your thoughts on Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s viral video? Let us know in the comments section below!

Must Read: Amid Javed Akhtar Row, Pakistani University Celebrates ‘Bollywood Day’ Where Students Turn Up As Salman Khan’s ‘Chulbul Pandey’ & Paresh Rawal’s ‘Baburao’ Characters – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News