Akshay Kumar is known for both his dedication to his work in Hindi cinema and his humble nature. The actor usually has a jam-packed schedule and leaves no stone unturned in entertaining his fans. However, he often finds himself being brutally trolled by netizens.. In a recent interview, the actor expressed how he feels about being called Canadian Kumar.

Akshay recently starred in the action comedy Selfiee which received mixed reviews from the audience. The film also has Hashmi, Diana and Nushrratt in pivotal roles.

Akshay Kumar has been grabbing headlines, not for his new film but for opening up about his personal life. While the actor has often mentioned the reason behind getting Canadian citizenship, he recently expressed how he feels about being mocked for it.

Akshay Kumar recently appeared on Aaj Tak’s Seedhi Baat show where the host highlighted how the actor is known for his ideology. The journalist mentioned that Kumar is popular for his patriotism and love for the country. The host said, “You are known for your ideology. People say you are patriotic and love your country.” While the actor was seemingly happy listening to the same about him, he soon burst into tears and addressed that people still call him ‘Canadian Kumar.’ Wiping his tears, the actor said, “Lekin Canadian Kumar hoon (But they call me Canadian Kumar).”

In the same interview, Akshay Kumar addressed the controversy and expressed his gratitude to India. The actor said, “India is everything to me… Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I am fortunate that you get a chance to give back.” “You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything,” he added. He also revealed that he has applied for a passport change and is waiting to get the renounced status from Canada.

