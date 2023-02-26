Akshay Kumar is facing a tough time at the work front as some of his films haven’t worked well at the box office. The actor kick-started 2023 with his recent film Selfiee, which was released in theatres, on Feb 24. However, the film has taken a slow start and has been receiving mixed to the poor response from the audience and critics. Before Selfiee, Akki failed to give even one box office hit film in 2022.

The last hit film he gave was Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif in 2021. It also saw Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles. Now in his latest interview, he has opened up about his consecutive flops.

Akshay Kumar recently sat down for an interview with Aaj Tak where she spoke at length about his Canadian citizenship, his late mother, and also about Bollywood’s bad phase. In the same conversation, the actor was asked about his consecutive box office flop films reacting to which he accepted that it is his 100% fault. He further said that the audience has changed now for which one needs to dismantle themselves.

On Aaj Tak’s Seedhi Baat, Akshay Kumar said about delivering box office flops, “This is not happening with me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not work. Now, I have had three-four films in a row that did not work. The thing is that it happens due to your own fault, film ka na chalna (a film not working). The audience have changed, you need to change, you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audience require to see something else.”

He when on to add that one should take this as a great alarm. “Aapki film nahi chal rahi to galti aapki hai. When your films flop in a row, it is an alarm for you that it is time for you to change. Mai koshish kar raha hun, wahi kar sakta hoon,” said Akshay Kumar, Adding, “Do not blame the audience or anyone else. It is my fault, 100%. Aapki film na chalna is not because of audience. It is because of what you selected. Maybe you have not given the right ingredients in the film.”

