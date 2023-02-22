Kamaal R Khan aka KRK doesn’t mince his words while putting out his statements on Twitter. The majority of his claims and remarks don’t make any sense but it does entertain people on the social media platform. Now, in his latest Tweet, Kamaal has claimed that Katrina Kaif, Vaani Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have gone under the knife. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Kamaal is known for harsh remarks on Bollywood films. More specifically, he’s known for getting too personal about actors like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. Before the release, he also took a dig at Pathaan but ever since the film created history, he has taken a complete U-turn.

In the latest tweet, KRK has now made shocking claims about Katrina Kaif, Vaani Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, saying they all have undergone facial surgeries. He tweeted, “I do understand that Anushka Sharma is not a good looking girl, so she did surgery of face and lips. But why beautiful girls like Katrina, Vaani Kapoor and Sharadha Kapoor do need to do surgery? It’s unfair.”

Here’s the tweet:

I do understand that Anushka Sharma is not a good looking girl, so she did surgery of face and lips. But why beautiful girls like Katrina, Vaani Kapoor and Sharadha Kapoor do need to do surgery? It’s unfair. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 21, 2023

Reacting to his tweet saying Anushka Sharma is not a good-looking girl, one user questioned KRK, “You feel Vani Kapoor better than Anuska”. Responding to it, Kamaal wrote, “Vaani Kapoor was very very beautiful girl. If she has destroyed her face by multiple surgeries So nobody can do anything. I am talking about her look in her first film.”

As usual, KRK is back at his derogatory claims and he’s been receiving non-stop bashing from netizens.

