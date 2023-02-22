After years of yearning and days of contradiction finally, the cult classic Hera Pheri is returning with its third part and the iconic trio of Raju, Shyam, and Babu Bhaiya, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal respectively. On Tuesday, it was reported that the shooting for Hera Pheri 3 had started leading the fans to go crazy with excitement. But it seems that the trio did not gather to shoot for the film but something else. Scroll below to know more!

The first film in the series came out in 2000, followed by the second one in 2006, and since then, there was no concrete news regarding the third film. The hit trio of Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh collaborated on several films, and fans love their chemistry and comic timing on screen.

On Tuesday, we learnt that Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal has gone on the floors. Now as per the Hindustan Times’ source via DNA, it has been revealed that, “The stars are back, and they shot for an announcement promo for Hera Pheri 3. It confirms the fact that the original trio of Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal is back. The promo will also put to rest all speculations about other actors being cast in the film. The film’s script is underway, and the shoot for the film will begin much later.”

The source added, “The makers will be releasing the promo so that the fans understand that Hera Pheri 3 is happening with the original cast.” Previously it was learnt that Anees Bazmee has been approached to don the director’s hat for this one. Now, as per the latest update, the Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji will take charge. Confirming the same, the source said, “Then, of course, something changed, and producer Firoz Nadiadwala got around to talking to him, and the film has finally materialized.”

Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening after a lot of doubts and inconsistencies, and it indeed had an impact on the producer Firoz Nadiadwala. The source mentioned, “After that, Firoz was very moved. He felt that if Akshay is so keen on doing the role and that Hera Pheri is so close to his heart, he also needs to make changes and make it happen. Then things moved, and today the trio shot the announcement promo.”

Any positive news related to Hera Pheri 3 is a beacon for the fans to stay charged up and excited about it. It will be a treat for the audience to see Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal continue their shenanigans on screen.

