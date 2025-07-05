Housefull 5 will be completing a month soon in theatres and has slowed down. It has entered the last stage of its theatrical run, and from the current state, it won’t be able to make any significant earnings at the Indian box office. Amid this, the film has lost a golden opportunity to achieve one important milestone. This will be the second time Akshay Kumar will miss this milestone after coming this close. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 29!

Housefull 5 did well, considering the extreme negativity against it

The comedy magnum opus was theatrically released on June 6, 2025. Upon its release, the film received highly negative reviews and was bashed for too many vulgar jokes and the objectification of women. However, this didn’t affect the biggie much, as it easily passed the 175 crore mark. But did it meet the mammoth expectations, considering the brand of Housefull and the massive budget? Let’s find out!

How much did Housefull 5 earn at the Indian box office in 29 days?

The run of Housefull 5 was clearly impacted after the release of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par. Still, it kept pushing its tally ahead, and as per the latest update, it earned 197.78 crore net at the Indian box office in 29 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 233.38 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 133.58 crores

Week 2 – 43.51 crores

Week 3 – 16.3 crores

Week 4 – 4.29 crores

Day 29 – 10 lakh

Total – 197.78 crores

Akshay Kumar to miss an important milestone again

Since the daily collection has dropped to 10 lakh, Housefull 5 won’t be able to push its tally significantly from here, and the lifetime total will be below 199 crore net. So, it’ll be just missing the 200 crore milestone. This is happening for Akshay Kumar for the second time after Sooryavanshi.

For those who don’t know, Sooryavanshi wrapped up its domestic run at 195.04 crores, thus missing the 200 crore mark by less than 5 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 15: Dhanush Starrer Is A Losing Affair, Yet To Recover 29% Of Its Budget

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News