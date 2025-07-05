Jurassic World Rebirth is doing well at the Chinese box office, where it debuted at #1. The movie crossed $20 million in three days in China and is headed for the biggest opening of 2025 for a Hollywood movie. Scarlett Johansson’s film is also tracking to have a massive opening weekend worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has received mixed to average reviews from critics and the audience on the aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes. However, the franchise has a global appeal, and this latest film brings back the horror quotient from the OG Jurassic Park movies. It has its flaws, but it is worth the one-time watch. The children would definitely enjoy the dinosaurs on the big screens, and everyone’s favorite T-rex is also there to add more thrills.

How much has Jurassic World Rebirth collected in three days in China?

In China, Jurassic World Rebirth collected $6.5 million on Friday from 132k screenings. It is holding firm at the #1 spot at the Chinese box office, going up by +10.1% from Thursday. It has scored more than Aquaman 2’s $5.1 million day 3 gross in China. The movie witnesses a strong walk-up business, with 83.1% of Friday tickets bought during the day and 16.9% during pre-sales. The movie has hit a $22.3 million mark in three days.

Aims for 2025’s biggest Hollywood opening in China

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey’s movie collected $2.2 million in pre-sales for Saturday and is playing over 135k screenings. The exhibitors added 3k more screenings from yesterday. It is predicted to earn between $25 million and $35 million in its three-day opening weekend and $40-$50 million in its five-day opening in China. This will probably be the biggest opening weekend of 2025 for Hollywood releases in China. But it will remain below Jurassic World Dominion.

Worldwide collection and opening weekend update

The new Jurassic World movie has already crossed the $100 million milestone worldwide. Rebirth is expected to earn between $130 million and $140 million on its opening weekend in North America and between $260 million and $280 million in its debut weekend worldwide. Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2, and you can check out our film review here.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

