Selena Gomez is one of the most popular global stars, who has always been under the spotlight since she entered the industry as a child actor. Even though she enjoys a massive fandom, she has also become a hot topic of discussion among the public. Whenever she has gained weight or lost some, or broken up with her partner, or even gotten engaged, she has always faced minute scrutiny. Among all the topics, her weight transformation has been one of them.

Selena Gomez has been quite open and vocal about her weight transformation journey. She talked about how after getting diagnosed with Lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease, it affected her weight fluctuations. But did you know about her journey with the disease? Scroll ahead to read more about it from the time she got diagnosed to how she is doing now.

Did Selena Gomez Ignore The Symptoms Of Lupus?

Yes, that’s right. The Calm Down singer once opened up about how she used to ignore the basic symptoms of Lupus. In a conversation with Today in 2017, she said, “I would get fevers, headaches. I would get fatigued. But I always just kept going. I kind of ignored it, to be honest…I don’t think I made the right decisions because I didn’t accept it. And that’s extremely selfish, and at the same time, really just unnecessary. I’m not really proud of that.”

Selena Gomez sends love and support to the global lupus community in honor of #WorldLupusDay. 💜 pic.twitter.com/NFnRSpuLoN — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) May 10, 2025

Ignoring those symptoms led to such a dangerous time, where she had to go through chemotherapy. It reached a point where it was a ‘life or death’ call, and she had to transplant her kidney in 2017. For those who don’t know, her best friend, Francia Raisa, was her kidney donor. In 2020, she had another flare-up up but since 2024, her Lupus has been in remission.

When Selena Gomez Got Diagnosed With Lupus?

She was first diagnosed with Lupus in 2013, after which she took a break from acting and singing. In 2015, she came forward to talk about her diagnosis and said in an interview with Billboard, “I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy. That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke.” She was constantly criticised for her disappearance, and many even started to spread the rumor that she was in rehab. To this, the singer-actress said in the same conversation, “I wanted so badly to say, ‘You guys have no idea. I’m in chemotherapy.’ I locked myself away until I was confident and comfortable again.”

Soon after coming out with her diagnosis, Selena Gomez faced a lot of body shaming and online criticisms over her weight fluctuations that happen because of lupus medications. In 2023, she took to her TikTok account and addressed the situation via a video story. She said, “I tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally, and then when I’m off of it I tend to lose weight. I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through and nobody knows the real story…I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful. Yea maybe we have days where we feel like s–t, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself.”

I just learnt that Selena Gomez has Lupus i.e. the immune system attacks its own tissues, causes extreme pain and is chronic. It’s very sad seeing people bu!!y her online because she’s no longer pleasing to their eyes anymore. pic.twitter.com/V7aKQpLEFe — Victory Okocha🦋 (@Vic3tree) March 25, 2024

What Is Lupus?

To get a better understanding of Gomez’s medical condition, Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that disrupts one’s immune system by mistakenly producing antibodies to attack its tissues and organs. It can affect various organs in the body, including the skin, joints, kidneys, heart, brain, and more.

Lupus can mimic other conditions and give symptoms that you might miss, but in severe cases, the symptoms include hair loss, chest pain, kidney problems, and more. Selena Gomez has gone through a lot of pain. Even though the disease is in remission, she still takes regular medication for it.

according to the documentary, selena gomez had a lupus flare up in 2020. 😕 (and the fact that some ppl wanted her to go back this weight is truly sickening) pic.twitter.com/kMSMxZxlGV — ana (@withluvselena) October 25, 2022

