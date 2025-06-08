Selena Gomez is currently filming the latest season of Only Murders In The Building, but her journey as an actress started years ago with Barney & Friends. Although she gained massive popularity after featuring in the Disney Channel TV show Wizards of Waverly Place and numerous other Disney projects, she simultaneously excelled in the music industry, produced her music albums, and even established a business empire by launching a brand named Rare Beauty.

Irrespective of the venture, Selena has only received love and support from her fans. Selena Gomez’s films and TV shows have also earned immense recognition over the years. As we wait for the latest season of Only Murders In The Building to release, let’s look at some of the best of her works.

18. Behaving Badly (2014)

Streaming On : Prime Video

: Prime Video RT Score : 0%

: 0% Directed By: Tim Garrick

Plot: Behaving Badly has to be one of the worst movies in Selena Gomez’s filmography. It’s a teen s*x comedy movie that revolves around Selena’s character Nina Pennington. The film is universally disliked because of the nonsensical plot and forced comedy, with jokes that failed to land properly. Every actor has faced a flop or a bad movie in their career; this one was Selena’s, although she tried her best to deliver a decent performance.

17. Getaway (2013)

Streaming On: YouTube (On Rent)

YouTube (On Rent) RT Score: 3%

3% Directed By: Courtney Solomon

Plot: Did you know Selena Gomez starred in an action thriller movie with Ethan Hawke? Yes, that’s right. But as the movie didn’t do well, it’s not widely known. Getaway is a film that revolves around Hawke’s character, Brent Magna, a father who is forced to follow a man’s orders to keep his wife safe. Gomez’s character is a tech-savvy teen who gets involved with him to help overcome the situation.

16. Hannah Montana (2007)

Streaming On : JioHotstar

: JioHotstar RT Score : N/A

: N/A Created By: Richard Correll, Barry O’Brien, and Michael Poryes

Plot: Many might not know, but Selena Gomez had appeared in Miley Cyrus’s TV show, Hannah Montana. In the Disney Channel show, she played Miley’s rival pop star, Mikayla Skeech. Although their bond begins on the wrong note, they circle back to a foe-turned-friends scenario. While Selena’s screentime was limited to only three episodes, it certainly left an impact of a lifetime!

15. In Dubious Battle (2017)

Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV+

Prime Video, Apple TV+ RT Score: 26%

26% Directed By: James Franco

Plot: Selena Gomez broke all norms by taking a young mother’s role in the film In Dubious Battle. Directed by James Franco, he also led the movie as Mac McLeod. Based on a novel of the same name, the film didn’t work out despite having a great storyline. However, Selena was appreciated for her role.

14. Spring Breakers (2012)

Streaming On: Prime Video

Prime Video RT Score: 67%

67% Directed By: Harmony Korine

Plot: Spring Breakers is a crime comedy drama, and Selena Gomez portrayed the character Faith, one of the four college girls who steal from a diner and move to Florida. But soon they get arrested, and a drug dealer named Alien (James Franco) bails them out. Their fun days end after they realize they got involved in Alien’s drug world. What happens to them is all that the film is about.

13. Rudderless (2014)

Streaming On: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ RT Score: 65%

65% Directed By: William H. Macy

Plot: Selena Gomez has experimented a lot with her acting skills. With Rudderless, the pop star took on an indie film, playing Katie, a grieving ex-girlfriend. One of the best parts of this film was that it relied heavily on music, and if music is involved, how can Selena stay still? Her track Hold One still resonates with a lot of people. With this movie, she proved her range in acting and showed everyone that she can also push boundaries.

12. The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

Streaming On: ZEE5

ZEE5 RT Score: 54%

54% Directed By: Jim Jarmusch

Plot: The Dead Don’t Die is a comedy film about a zombie apocalypse set in the fictional town of Centerville. Selena Gomez plays the character Zoe, a young traveler who is just passing by the town with her fellow travelers. Although she has limited screen time, her presence makes the film more interesting and wittier.

11. Ramona & Beezus (2010)

Streaming On: Disney+

Disney+ RT Score: 71%

71% Directed By: Elizabeth Allen

Plot: Joey King and Selena Gomez teamed up to play the titular sisters in the family adventure comedy based on Beverly Cleary’s Ramona book series. The film received positive reviews from critics, with Joey and Selena earning praise for their acting. The movie continues to be a fond memory and is still loved by many fans across the globe.

10. A Rainy Day in New York (2019)

Streaming On : Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

: Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+ RT Score : 47%

: 47% Directed By: Woody Allen

Plot: Selena Gomez, alongside Timothee Chalamet and Elle Fanning, stars in A Rainy Day in New York, a romantic comedy. The film could have become quite successful, but because of the controversies around the director, it buzzed for all the wrong reasons. Selena plays Chan Tyrell, and despite everything, this film is another addition to her filmography that shows her evolving acting skills.

9. Monte Carlo (2011)

Streaming On : JioHotstar

: JioHotstar RT Score : 41%

: 41% Directed By: Thomas Bezucha

Plot: Monte Carlo is a romantic adventure movie starring Selena Gomez. The film centers on Grace Bennett, a young and innocent woman who discovers herself in the land of strangers while keeping her identity hidden. Selena’s portrayal of Grace was widely appreciated.

8. A Love Story (2018)

Streaming On : YouTube

: YouTube RT Score : N/A

: N/A Directed By: Petra Collins

Plot: A Love Story is a three-minute short film starring Selena Gomez in the lead. The movie shows the danger of excessive drug usage and how it can affect reality, and Gomez beautifully portrays the character’s raw emotions.

7. Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Streaming On : ZEE5, SonyLiv, AppleTV+

: ZEE5, SonyLiv, AppleTV+ RT Score : 45%

: 45% Directed By: Genndy Tartakovsky

Plot: In the popular animated film series Hotel Transylvania, Selena Gomez voiced Mavis, a kind-hearted and curious 118-year-old vampire. Selena continued to reprise her role as Mavis in all parts of the franchise. Gomez’s acting brought the cutesy nature and loving personality to life.

6. Another Cinderella Story (2008)

Streaming On : Prime Video

: Prime Video RT Score : N/A

: N/A Directed By: Damon Santostefano

Plot: Another Cinderella Story is a modernized version of the old fairy tale. In the film, Selena Gomez plays Mary Santiago, a young girl who loves to dance and dreams of escaping from her stepmother’s control. Soon, her life changes after she meets a boy who is a pop star. Although the film didn’t receive a positive response from the audience, it was a stepping stone in Selena’s career as she transitioned from TV to movies.

5. The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix RT Score: 80%

80% Directed By: Rob Burnett

Plot: The film revolves around Ben (Paul Rudd), who takes an impromptu road trip to avoid divorcing his wife. The still-grieving father, Ben, becomes a caregiver to a teen named Trevor, who also joins him on the trip. In the process, they meet a young girl named Dot, played by Selena Gomez. The movie is about friendship, love, and family, and Selena’s sarcastic take on the character makes everything more interesting.

4. Emilia Perez (2024)

Streaming On – MUBI

– MUBI RT Score – 71%

– 71% Directed By: Jacques Audiard

Plot: Oscar-nominated Emilia Perez is the latest movie in Selena Gomez’s filmography. In the film, she portrays Jessi Del Monte, Juan’s wife and mother of their children. Although the movie received mixed reactions from the viewers, Selenators appreciated the singer’s performance.

3. Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012)

Streaming On – JioHotstar

– JioHotstar RT Score – N/A

– N/A Created By: Todd J. Greenwald

Plot: Selena Gomez gained popularity as an actress because of the Disney Channel TV show, Wizards of Waverly Place. In the series, she played the protagonist Alex Russo. The Russos are a family of wizards who live in New York City. Gomez, as the young wizard, is still widely loved by all. It’s definitely one of her best projects to date. She further reprised her role in two Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episodes last year.

2. Barney & Friends

Streaming On : Prime Video

: Prime Video RT Score : N/A

: N/A Created By: Sheryl Leach, Kathy Parker, Dennis DeShazer

Plot: Selena’s illustrious career in the entertainment industry dates back to Barney & Friends, the Disney Channel show marking her first foray into acting. In seasons seven and eight, a 10-year-old Selena played Gianna, a friend to the titular T-Rex. The show holds a special place in the hearts of Selenators as a memory of the pop star’s childhood before the onset of the glitz and glamour.

1. Only Murders In The Building (2021-Present Day)

Streaming On : JioHotstar

: JioHotstar RT Score : 97%

: 97% Created By: John Hoffman & Steve Martin

Plot: Selena Gomez plays Mabel Mora in the series Only Murders In The Building. The storyline revolves around three characters – Mabel, Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), who enjoy gruesome crime podcasts. But when a murder takes place in their building, the trio comes together to solve the case. Gomez fans love her in this show, and she is currently filming for the upcoming season.

Selena has also been involved in many other projects, having cameo appearances in Disney shows like Sonny with a Chance and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. She also hosted the American TV program, Selena + Chef, and served as an executive producer of the popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, among others. Which Selena Gomez movies and TV shows are amongst your favorites?

