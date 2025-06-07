Selena Gomez has come a long way since she was just a young little girl of 10, who imagined playing with a T-rex dinosaur in the TV show Barney & Friends. She debuted in the acting industry with the show and later gained massive popularity after featuring in Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place. At the same time, she also excelled in the music industry, formed a band (The Scene), and started to release her songs.

Over the years, she has earned a lot of accolades, be it as an actress or a pop star. Recently, she was seen in the series Only Murders In The Building and the movie Emilia Perez. Sel also released an album with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, and is now filming the next season of OMITB. However, memories from her younger days continues to remain special.

The Calm Down hitmaker has grown up in front of us. Since her Disney days, she has always been very humble. As we reminiscence her child artist era, let us take a look at some of Selena Gomez’s young photos from the early days of her career.

Selena Gomez On Barney & Friends

Selena appeared on our screens the first time with Barney & Friends, playing the role of Gianna. The show marked her acting debut, and at the time, she was just 10 years old.

Selena Gomez got her start in show business with a two-year run on the kids’ show “Barney and Friends” pic.twitter.com/17Ra8lbDhG — UberFacts (@UberFacts) August 17, 2023

Selena Gomez On Spy Kids 3: Game Over

A young Gomez also appeared on Spy Kids 3: Game Over as waterpark girl. While the movie released in 2003, Gomez was reportedly five or six years when she filmed for the scene.

Spy Kids 3 (2003) pic.twitter.com/qDyLWBj0c2 — Selena Gomez Worldwide | Fan Account (@WorldwideSelG) August 20, 2024

Selena Gomez Guest Starred On The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody

Selena Gomez guest starred on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody episode titled A Midsummer’s Nightmare. She played the role of Gwen in the show. A young Selena Gomez even had her first onscreen kiss with Dylan Sprouse during the episode.

Wait, but remember when @SelenaGomez was on the Suite Life of Zack and Cody? https://t.co/tTsvwcionl pic.twitter.com/rnA12U4nvx — MTV (@MTV) October 28, 2015

Selena Gomez Also Joined Miley Cyrus In Hannah Montana

Soon after Barney & Friends and The Suite Life & Zack Cody, Gomez appeared in Hannah Montana (alongside Miley Cyrus). She played Mikayla, a popstar and rival to Cyrus’ titular character.

Selena Gomez’s Breakthrough With Wizards of Waverly Place

The Single Soon singer gained huge recognition after featuring in the Disney show, Wizards of Waverly Place. In that series, even though she played a wizard, she faced regular problems just like us as teenage girls. Viewers fell in love and got obsessed with her character, Alex Russo. Gomez was just 15 years old when the show started and played the role until it came to a close in 2012, when she was 20.

Here’s Selena Gomez when she started playing Alex Russo in 2007: When Wizards of Waverly Place started, Gomez was around 15 years old. Before the show, she got her big start on Barney & Friends, Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, and she guest-starred on Suite Life of Zack and Cody. pic.twitter.com/l980rKc9pn — BuzzFeed Rewind (@BuzzFeedRewind) October 13, 2021

Selena Gomez In Other Disney Projects

Gomez continued to guest star in Disney projects like Princess Protection Program with Demi Lovato and Sonny With A Chance in 2009. She also appeared in the Wizards of Waverly Place movie.

2009: more movies and music selena starred in princess protection program with demi lovato which drew over 8.5 million viewers. selena’s wizards of waverly place character alex appeared in the suite life on deck and sonny with a chance. she also starred in wizards of waverly… pic.twitter.com/D2wpu7OHSA — ✮ (@seldollz) May 31, 2025

Selena Gomez During Disney Era

After becoming a successful Disney star, Gomez was seen at several parties hanging out with other young Disney celebrities, including Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, and others. One such rare Selena Gomez young photo shows her sharing the frame with Demi, Miley and Taylor Swift.

20 Miley Cyrus photos that belong in a museum (THREAD) 1. Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato together (2009). pic.twitter.com/uye40OnGJR — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) February 27, 2025

Selena Gomez Reflecting On Her Days As A Child Artist

Once in an interview with Elle’s Women in Hollywood Honorees, Gomez talked about her journey as a child artist, and said, “I have no regrets and I have a fantastic family and there were rules laid down by my parents, and I’m appreciative of that.”

Reflecting on the time she shared, “However, I don’t think I would’ve done it very young if I was thinking of myself now. There were a lot of things that I felt stunted by. Then adding a lot of pressure from a lot of people didn’t help me develop a sense of self in my twenties. It was a very difficult time. I live with it every day. I try my hardest to stay positive about everything and focus on things like this [movie] that really make me happy. But I would just say maybe wait and have a little bit of a life.”

Selena’s disney history (2003-present) : • spy kids 3

• brainzapped

• wizards *won two emmys*

• hannah montana

• wizard movie

• sonny with a chance

• shake it up (theme song)

• wizards special

• wizards reboot carried pic.twitter.com/8LBcEuOe98 — ٌ (@dawnsctrl) April 18, 2025

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Are Hailey & Justin Bieber Planning For More Kids Less Than A Year After Son Jack’s Birth? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News