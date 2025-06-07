Hailey and Justin Bieber have been married since 2018, and despite seven years of marriage, their relationship still faces constant scrutiny, endless rumors, and harassment with narratives. Even after the birth of their son Jack, they face relentless controversial reports and headlines about their family.

But that doesn’t mean they will let it hamper this life and their plans. A new report has suggested that the couple plans to have more kids less than a year after the birth of Jack. While there are complications, they do plan to expand their family. Here’s everything we know about the same!

Are Hailey & Justin Bieber Planning To Expand Their Family?

According to Life & Style Magazine, Hailey and Justin are already considering having another baby. While the media continues to paint them in a trouble-in-paradise light, they are busy focusing on how they want to grow their family. Jack is nine months old and the light of their lives right now.

But even though they want more children, things aren’t as easy as that. “Hailey had a pretty traumatic birth experience, but that hasn’t stopped her from wanting more kids. She absolutely adores being a mom,” an insider told the portal. The couple is actively considering having a potential big family.

“They’ve always been on the same page about that, and becoming parents has only made them more sure that this is the path they are meant to walk together,” the source added.

What Health Complications Does Hailey Bieber Have?

The issue is that Hailey had a postpartum hemorrhage after she gave birth to Jack Blues in August last year, and another pregnancy may come with some potential risks. “It won’t necessarily happen again, but there is a higher risk, which is scary and may mean that she and Justin opt to use a surrogate,” per the report.

The Rhode founder will consult doctors to find a safe way to make their dreams of a larger family come true. “She and Justin 100 percent want more kids, and soon,” the source concluded.

Hailey & Justin Bieber Continue To Quash Rumors About Marriage Troubles

As for rumors about trouble in their marriage, the model and the singer have repeatedly denied them. They do have occasional disagreements and fights, as every couple does, but there is nothing out of the ordinary that the media constantly seems to set narratives about. “Hailey says Justin has never been more loving and adoring of her since she had Jack, and it’s true,” per the insider.

They revealed, “He says all the time what a miracle maker she is.” Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber is actively working on her skin care brand, Rhode, which has seen massive success and a recent billion-dollar acquisition. On the other hand, Justin Bieber is busy fine-tuning his next studio album as fans wait for it.

