Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s relationship lasted eight years, from 2010 to 2018. Their romantic history is known to everyone, as it definitely hooked a generation of people. They were introduced by their managers in 2009, and soon enough, they found love for one another. During those years of their teen-love drama, they had an on-and-off relationship for eight years. By 2018, they decided to part ways forever.

Their final breakup had left many fans disheartened, but when Justin announced his relationship with Hailey Rhode and married her, the fans were even more furious. However, Justin Bieber finds happiness in Hailey, whereas Sel stays single for almost five years before finding love again in Benny Blanco. Now, the songstress is happily engaged to the record producer. Even though it’s all past, we still can’t get over Justin-Selena’s dreamy love story. So, let’s look at their relationship timeline.

2009: Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber’s First Meet

When Justin Bieber appeared on the radio host DJ Skee’s show in 2009, he revealed that Selena Gomez was his celebrity crush, as reported by TMZ. After this, Bieber’s manager reached out to Gomez’s mother, who used to manage the star back then, and set up a meeting between them. Even though Sel was dating Nick Jonas since 2008, her friendship with Bieber started to spark a lot of rumors.

Soon, they were spotted together, but the duo was not ready to acknowledge even if anything was brewing. Gomez even adamantly stated that she considers Bieber more like her brother than a boyfriend in December 2010. But three weeks later, to the incident where Sel spoke about her “pancake date”, they were seen kissing on a yacht in St. Lucia during New Year’s and turned all the speculations true.

2011: Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Made A Red Carpet Debut As A Couple

In February 2011, during the Vanity Fair after party, Selena and Justin debuted on the red carpet as a couple. It ignited a wave of conversation online, and people started to call the pair ‘Jelena’ affectionately. As days passed, they weren’t being subtle with their relationship. The duo got spotted while being engaged in cute PDAs every other day.

In May 2011, Selena Gomez accepted her relationship with Justin Bieber in an interview with Seventeen. She said, “I don’t like hiding. I do like to keep certain things to myself, but at the end of the day, I’m 18, and I’m going to fall in love. I’m going to hang out with people, and I’m going to explore myself, and I’m OK with that.”

2012: Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber’s First Breakup

The honeymoon phase was over too soon, and Jelena had their first breakup among the many others. But after dating for over a year and a half, the couple had parted ways for reasons unknown. However, when fans started to speculate what could have gone wrong, five months later, they patched up as Justin shared a series of throwback pictures on Instagram.

2014: Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Breakup For The Second Time

After the first breakup, Justin Bieber and Selena went their separate ways again in 2014. During this time, Justin Bieber found love in Hailey Rhode (his now-wife), and Selena got linked in a brief romance with DJ Zedd. Both of them have always been very vocal about their relationship.

For the October/November issue of Complex, Justin Bieber opened up about the on-again, off-again situation with the Grammy-winning singer. Talking about it, he said, “When stuff would happen, I would lose my freakin’ mind, and she would lose her mind, and we would fight so hard because we were so invested in each other. Love is a choice. Love is not a feeling.” This hot and cold relationship drama continued into 2016 before they got into other relationships – Sel with The Weeknd while Justin was with Sofia Richie for a brief time.

2018: Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez’s Saga Ends For Good

In 2017, the singer couple reconciled once again and were spotted on various bike rides, hockey dates, and more. But within four months, they went on another break, which led to the final blow to their relationship, and they parted ways for good. They finally broke up in March 2018. In an interview with E! News, a source once said, “Selena realized even though he’s made some positive improvements, they just aren’t a perfect match right now.” At the same time, another insider mentioned that the songstress “decided she is much happier doing her own thing, and rarely even talks about Justin anymore, and is fully open to dating.”

Within months of their breakup, Justin Bieber returned to his old flame, Hailey Rhode Baldwin, and quickly got engaged, leaving everyone stunned. It took much more than courage to get over her past heartbreak, but she did. Now, she is happily engaged to Benny Blanco.

