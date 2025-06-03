It was supposed to be just another star-studded night at Coachella. But instead, Justin Bieber found himself kicked out, literally shown the door, after a scuffle with security during Drake’s headlining set.

According to reports from TMZ, Bieber and his entourage approached the artist’s entrance, presenting the appropriate wristbands for access. However, security personnel denied entry, citing that the area was at capacity. He reportedly argued that Drake personally invited him. But Bieber pushed back, saying he’d get mobbed if he stayed with the crowd.

A Coachella staffer tried to smooth things over, offering to escort him inside. But just as Bieber was being led in, things took a wild turn. A security guard reportedly swooped in from behind and put him in a full-on chokehold. That move turned everything chaotic really quickly.

Things Get Physical, and Legal Drama May Follow

The chokehold move sparked a major backlash. Fans weren’t happy, and artists started weighing in. One of the strongest reactions came from none other than Selena Gomez, who didn’t hold back. “Totally unnecessary,” she said, adding, “Poor choices were made.” She wasn’t wrong, and many thought the same.

That night also stirred up bigger questions about how security handles VIPs, especially when things go sideways. And for Bieber, this wasn’t his first Coachella headline. Back in 2018, he famously jumped in to stop a guy allegedly assaulting a woman at a party. That time, he was hailed as a hero. But 2025’s Coachella, mostly concerned and a lot of raised eyebrows.

Fan Concerns Mount Over Bieber’s Behavior Lately

What made the moment even more intense was everything leading up to it. In the weeks before Coachella, fans had been buzzing about Bieber’s behavior. A few clips made the rounds, him smoking what looked like a joint, dancing like nobody was watching, and acting off. Some worried he wasn’t in a good place.

Even so, he stayed vocal on social media. He didn’t directly mention the incident, but he posted a message that hinted at his state of mind: “U think I’m gonna get bullied to leave where my influence is most needed? How can we make a change if we run away from the darkness?”

Bieber, was still trying to speak the truth, even when headlines weren’t on his side. As for Coachella organizers, they kept it quiet. Looking back now, the whole thing feels surreal. It was one of those blink-and-you-miss-it celebrity meltdowns that turned into a full-blown moment. Bieber may have walked out of Coachella that night, but the buzz never left.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Michael Shannon Slams The Flash Role & Compares Multiverse Films To Playing With Action Figures: “It Wasn’t Satisfying…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News