Drake and Kendrick Lamar are two of the most influential icons in the music industry. Both artists have successfully established their careers with a prominent list of discographies. While opinions might differ on who’s a better singer and rapper, one question is still a little easier to pin down: Who among the two has got the bigger bank account in 2025? Let’s find out as we dissect the net worth of both superstars.

What Is Drake’s Net Worth In 2025?

Born in Toronto, Drake’s net worth is astounding at $250 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His transformation from a teenage Degrassi actor to a global hitmaker is legendary. Drake has sold millions of digital singles, with an estimated number of more than 163 million. It goes without saying that his tours generate some hefty revenue naturally.

A big chunk of his fortune comes from a monster deal he inked with Universal Music Group in 2022, reportedly worth up to $400 million. And it’s not just music. Drake knows how to diversify. He co-founded OVO Sound, launched the Virginia Black whiskey brand, and inked endorsement deals with giants like Apple, Nike, and the Toronto Raptors.

Drake’s real estate business is just as massive as his musical career. The famous YOLO Estate in Hidden Hills, a $7.7 million mansion featuring a basketball court, equestrian stables, and a resort-style pool, was just the starting point. He later expanded the property and sold the parcels for a combined $23 million.

In Toronto, he built a massive 50,000-square-foot mansion with a 10-car garage, an NBA court, and a 3,200-square-foot master suite. In 2022, he bought a $75 million Beverly Hills estate, listed it for $88 million, and offered it for rent at $250,000 a month. Then in 2023, he added a 313-acre Texas ranch to the mix. Not to forget, he owns Air Drake — a custom Boeing 767 worth up to $100 million. When it comes to luxury, Drake plays in a league of his own.

What Is Kendrick Lamar’s Net Worth In 2025?

Kendrick’s estimated net worth in 2025 is $140 million, as retrieved via Celebrity Net Worth. Kendrick’s impact is what makes him strong. For his 2017 album Damn, he became the first rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize, won 22 Grammy Awards, and sold over 70 million records in the United States alone. That’s history, not just success.

For him, 2024 was a significant year. The culture was rocked by songs like Not Like Us, and the momentum continues to pick up. He’s more low-key when it comes to endorsements but still earns well through touring, smart investments, and his company pgLang, which he co-founded with longtime collaborator Dave Free.

Kendrick Lamar’s real estate journey reflects his quiet rise to the top, low-key but undeniably powerful. He started in 2013 with a modest $523,000 home in Eastvale, California, but it didn’t take long for the upgrades to begin. By 2017, he moved into a $2.65 million spot in a gated Calabasas community, and in 2019, he picked up a sleek $9.7 million home in Manhattan Beach.

The price tags increased in tandem with his influence. He spent $16 million on a property in Bel Air in 2022, and by the end of 2023, he had expanded his holdings to include an apartment in Brooklyn worth $8.6 million. Then came the crown jewel: a mansion in LA’s upscale Brentwood neighborhood, which Kendrick paid an incredible $40 million for in May 2024.

Who Is Richer, Drake Or Kendrick Lamar?

While the battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar will be remembered for its lyrical blows, the financial scoreboard is clear. Drake takes the crown as the comparatively richer rap icon in 2025. With a net worth of $250 million, he’s well ahead of Kendrick’s $140 million. Drake has surely mastered the art of staying at the top and monetizing everything that comes with it. But Kendrick Lamar’s empire is quite successful on its own, with rather promising growth.

