The widely admired Chinese film, titled ‘Black Dog,’ had its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival last year. The movie was the winner at the Un Certain Regard, a parallel section at Cannes that showcases art and discovery films by young auteurs. ( Via Festival De Cannes) In a fantastic piece of news for diehard cinephiles, let us inform you that Black Dog has now started streaming on an Indian OTT platform. Read on to know more about the film and its streaming platform.

Black Dog – Plot & Cast

Directed by Guan Hu, the film’s underlying plot follows the story of a former motorcycle stuntman, Lang (played by Eddie Peng), who returns to his hometown on the outskirts of the Gobi Desert in Northwest China. He is a former convict who has just completed his jail term. He takes up the task of clearing the town of stray dogs ahead of the Summer Olympics in Beijing.

But the story takes a heartfelt turn when Lang forms an unlikely bond with a black dog. Together, the two lonely souls embark on a transformative journey. The film also features Tony Liya, Zhangke Jia, and Zhou You in supporting roles.

Where To Watch Black Dog On OTT

The award-winning Chinese film Black Dog has started streaming on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform in India.

What Critics & Audiences Are Saying

The film has received terrific feedback from critics. It holds a brilliant critics’ score of 97% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. The RT critics’ consensus reads, “Guan Hu delivers a poetic and redemptive journey through China with Black Dog, reminding us that the best of friends often has four legs.” As of now, Black Dog has an IMDb user rating of 7.2/10.

Black Dog Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Black Dog here to get a better idea of the film’s plot, characters, and setting.

