This week is loaded with international releases. Netflix leads with five titles, three of which are comedies. Hotstar follows with four titles, including two reality shows. Meanwhile, Manorama Max finally brings a much-anticipated Malayalam horror film. Platforms like Apple TV+, Prime Video, and others also make their mark on this week’s lineup. Scroll down for the full list, complete with plot summaries, trailers, and release dates.

Netflix

Sirens (English)

Release Date: May 22, 2025

Plot: Sirens is a dark comedy about a woman whose father is dying. As she sets out to find her estranged sister, she discovers that her sister is now living in a cult-like community under the sway of a charismatic leader. But what is this place, really? Is it truly a cult? Can the protagonist help her sister see the truth, or will she herself be drawn into its grip?

She The People (English)

Release Date: May 22, 2025

Plot: She the People is a sitcom in which the protagonist is a Lieutenant Governor. She is serving under a Governor with sexist and patronizing behavior, and to make matters worse, her family has a hard time growing comfortable with public scrutiny.

Big Mouth: Season 8 (English)

Release Date: May 23, 2025

Plot: This is the final season of Big Mouth, a coming-of-age animated series, where teens are going through puberty and navigating through the changes life throws at them during that age.

Fear Street: Prom Queen (English)

Release Date: May 23, 2025

Plot: Fear Street: Prom Queen is the fourth installment in the Fear Street film franchise, based on the 1992 novel The Prom Queen. This slasher horror follows a group of high school girls competing for the title of Prom Queen until they start disappearing one by one. Who could be behind this?

Jio Hotstar

Truth or Trouble (Hindi)

Release Date: May 19, 2025

Plot: Truth or Trouble is a reality show where contestants are hooked up to a lie detector and asked various questions about their personal lives for the entertainment of others.

Landman (English)

Release Date: May 21, 2025 (India)

Plot: Landman began its run in the US in November 2024 and ended its first season in January 2025. Now, it is finally coming to India. The series is inspired by a podcast hosted by Wallace titled Boomtown. The series takes place in West Texas. It is about the oil industry and the billions of dollars it creates.

Heart Beat Season 2 (Tamil)

Release Date: May 22, 2025

Plot: The protagonist is no longer an intern but a leading doctor with interns under her. Furthermore, Heart Beat explores the protagonist’s personal life, which is intertwined with her professional life.

Find the Farzi (Hindi)

Release Date: May 23, 2025

Plot: Find the Farzi is a game show similar to the mobile game Among Us. One out of five players is the Farzi, and the others must work together to identify the imposter.

Manorama Max

Hunt (Malayalam)

Release Date: May 23, 2025

Plot: Directed by Shaji Kailas, Hunt stars Bhavana as a postgraduate student specializing in forensic medicine. Her world is turned upside down when a corpse encased in concrete is discovered, and she begins to sense a supernatural presence lurking around her.

Lionsgate Play

Inheritance (English)

Release Date: May 23, 2025

Plot: Inheritance is an espionage thriller shot entirely on an iPhone. The story follows a young woman who is drawn into an international conspiracy that threatens her and her father’s lives.

Apple TV Plus

Fountain of Youth (English)

Release Date: May 23, 2025

Plot: Fountain of Youth is a heist action-adventure film directed by Guy Ritchie. It follows two estranged siblings who embark on a journey to find the legendary Fountain of Youth.

Prime Video

Motorheads (English)

Release Date: May 20, 2025

Plot: Motorheads follows two siblings who, after losing their father, attempt to reconnect with his memory through his lifelong passion for racing, starting with the adrenaline-fueled world of street racing.

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 Episodes 1 & 2 (English)

Release Date: May 21, 2025

Plot: Nine Perfect Strangers first premiered about four years ago, originally inspired by Liane Moriarty’s 2018 novel. However, the story takes a new direction in the upcoming second season, no longer following the book. A fresh group of guests arrives to be part of a new unsettling experiment.

For more such recommendations, check out What to Watch on Koimoi!

Must Read: This 2009 Sci-Fi Masterpiece Outscored Avatar On Rotten Tomatoes – Here’s Where To Watch It On OTT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News