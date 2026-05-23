The Drama starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson is still performing well at the box office and has quietly achieved a significant feat worldwide. It has finally surpassed the global haul of Civil War to become one of the top 3 highest-grossing A24 films worldwide. The film is one of the most successful ones at the box office this year. Keep scrolling for the deets.

While everyone is busy looking at the collections of the newcomers and the tentpoles, this rom-com kept winning hearts silently. The movie became the 5th A24 film to cross the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office. The Zendaya starrer is also available on digital platforms, and despite that, it has achieved this amazing feat.

The Drama at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, The Drama is one of the biggest rom-coms of the year, receiving mostly positive to mixed reviews. It collected $48.06 million at the North American box office in 49 days. It collected $8.2k on this Thursday, down 72.3% from last Thursday, across 120 theaters in North America. The movie raked in $80.2 million overseas, bringing the domestic and worldwide cume to $128.26 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $48.0 million

International – $80.2 million

Worldwide – $128.2 million

Surpasses the Civil War worldwide

Kirsten Dunst starrer Civil War is a 2024 dystopian war thriller and one of the most expensive movies ever made by A24. Alex Garland’s war thriller was also the all-time third-highest-grossing film for A24, until The Drama surpassed it. For the unversed, Civil War collected $127 million in its worldwide run. The Drama has surpassed that and become the new all-time 3rd-highest-grossing A24 movie globally.

Check out the top 5 A24 movies worldwide.

Marty Supreme – $181 million Everything Everywhere All at Once – $148 million The Drama – $128.2 million Civil War – $127 million Materialists – $108 million

To beat Everything Everywhere All at Once and become the all-time second-highest-grossing A24 movie, The Drama must surpass its $148 million global haul, which seems unlikely at this point in its release. Thus, the rom-com will have to end its run staying at #3.

The film follows a happily engaged couple as they are put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails. The Zendaya starrer was released on April 3.

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