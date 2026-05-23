Over 25 years ago, Hugh Jackman became a household name after starring in Bryan Singer’s Marvel superhero film X-Men (2000), which went on to be a critical and commercial success. Later, the Oscar-nominated actor reprised his role as Wolverine and starred in multiple Marvel superhero films, including the most recent MCU blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine. That movie stands as his highest-grossing film to date with a massive $1.338 billion gross. Some of his other box office hits are X-Men: Days of Future Past ($746 million), Logan ($619.2 million), and Les Misérables ($442.8 million).

His latest theatrical release is the mystery comedy, The Sheep Detectives, based on Leonie Swan’s 2005 novel Three Bags Full. The film has received highly positive reviews from critics and has grossed $64.1 million worldwide so far.

Hugh Jackman’s The Death of Robin Hood

His next theatrical release is a super interesting-looking film titled The Death of Robin Hood, which is set to hit U.S. theaters on June 19, 2026. Based on the 17th-century ballad Robin Hood’s Death, the dark thriller features Hugh Jackman as the outlaw archer Robin Hood. The film is directed by Michael Sarnoski, whose last two directorial features, A Quiet Place: Day One and Pig, both received positive reviews from critics.

As many of you might already know, this is not the first film based on the iconic character. Previously, several filmmakers have adapted the legend of Robin Hood for the big screen. Two popular on-screen adaptations include Kevin Costner’s Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) and Russell Crowe’s Robin Hood (2010). Now, the question is: What does Hugh Jackman’s The Death of Robin Hood need to earn to outgross these two films at the global box office?

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) & Robin Hood (2010) – Box Office Performance

Here’s what Kevin Costner and Russell Crowe’s Robin Hood films earned at the worldwide box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991): $390.5 million

Robin Hood (2010): $321.7 million

Based on the above figures, it is clear that Hugh Jackman’s The Death of Robin Hood would need to earn at least $390.5 million to outgross Kevin Costner’s 1991 film and over $321.7 million to surpass the global earnings of the 2010 film starring Russell Crowe.

Since Hugh Jackman has demonstrated his box-office pull multiple times, surpassing these figures appears achievable, provided the film earns good reviews from critics and positive word of mouth among audiences. However, the film’s box office verdict will be out only after its release on June 19.

The Death of Robin Hood – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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