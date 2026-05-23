Jack Ryan is presently one of the most trending film series, following the recent release of its sixth installment, Jack Ryan: Ghost War. Based on the lead character of the same name, the story revolves around a CIA analyst who becomes involved in field operations for his intelligence work.

In past years, many actors have taken up this action-packed role, including Batman-fame Ben Affleck, legendary Harrison Ford, Chris Pine, and Alec Baldwin. Spanning more than two decades, these political action films have had a huge impact on audiences and have garnered a massive fan following. Here, we have ranked all the Jack Ryan movies by box office performance.

1. Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Director: Phillip Noyce

Phillip Noyce Worldwide Gross: $216 Million

$216 Million IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Streaming On: Paramount+

Plot: The film is deemed one of the biggest hits in the Jack Ryan franchise. Harrison Ford played Jack Ryan’s character, who was on a mission to expose political corruption. The strong storyline and astounding performance of Ford made the film an audience favorite. In 1994, the global earnings of the film were $216 million.

2. The Hunt for Red October (1990)

Director: John McTiernan

John McTiernan Worldwide Gross: $200.5 Million

$200.5 Million IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming On: Paramount+

Plot: This was the initial film in the list of Jack Ryan films, released in 1990. It became one of the most classic political films of the series. Hollywood star Alec Baldwin played the character of Jack Ryan and had to prevent the Soviet submarine captain from leading a nuclear attack. It was a highly gripping film with an engaging plot and amazing action, which made it a huge commercial hit. The overall box office earnings of the film were $200.5 million.

3. The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Director: Phil Alden Robinson

Phil Alden Robinson Worldwide Gross: $193.9 Million

$193.9 Million IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: The film was released in 2002, and award-winning actor Ben Affleck played the younger version of Jack Ryan. The plot revolved around Ryan trying to resolve the conflict between the US and Russia after a major terror attack threatened global impact. The film did average at the box office with the global box office collection of $193.9 million.

4. Patriot Games (1992)

Director: Phillip Noyce

Phillip Noyce Worldwide Gross: $178 Million

$178 Million IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: In the installment released in 1992, legendary actor Harrison Ford took up the role of Jack Ryan. Its action-driven version of the character was widely appreciated by the fans. The looming suspense and remarkable action scenes made the film a commercial superhit with the box office collection of $178 million worldwide.

5. Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh Worldwide Gross: $135.5 Million

$135.5 Million IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Streaming On: Paramount+

Plot: The politico-action-themed film was released in 2014, and Star Trek’s famous Chris Pine took up the role of the CIA analyst in the story. The plot revolved around a global threat and fast action sequences. It turned out to be the lowest-grossing film of the franchise with global earnings of $135.5 million.

6. Jack Ryan: Ghost War (2026)

Director: Andrew Bernstein

Andrew Bernstein IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: The Jack Ryan franchise has recently released a new film in 2026. It is a part of Tom Clancy‘s Jack Ryan series, which is airing on a streaming platform. John Krasinski plays the same role as in the series, with a mission to prevent a lethal global conspiracy. The film was released on Prime Video on 20 May 2026. Krasinski is getting widely appreciated for the action-packed spy film. Now that the film has been released directly on a streaming platform, its box-office figures are unavailable.

Jack Ryan Franchise

Spanning over more than three decades, the Jack Ryan franchise has secured its position as an iconic political thriller series. It proves that the intelligent spy-themed movies continue to have a strong appeal in the global cinemas.

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