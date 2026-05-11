Fans of action and spy thrillers won’t have to wait much longer for John Krasinski’s return as Jack Ryan. The high-stakes Jack Ryan Ghost War is the next part of the popular Tom Clancy story, continuing from the successful Prime Video series. This time, the CIA analyst is coming to the big screen in a full movie filled with worldwide danger, political secrets, and exciting action.

Jack Ryan: Ghost War Release Date & Prime Video Streaming Schedule

Jack Ryan: Ghost War premieres worldwide on Prime Video on May 20, 2026. The film will release at 12:00 AM PT in the U.S., which means viewers can watch at 3:00 AM ET, 8:00 AM BST in the UK, and 12:30 PM IST in India.

Directed by Andrew Bernstein, written by Aaron Rabin and John Krasinski, and produced by Paramount Pictures, the 105-minute spy thriller brings John Krasinski back for another high-stakes global mission.

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Jack Ryan: Ghost War Cast

John Krasinski is back in his fan-favorite role as Jack Ryan, the intelligent CIA analyst who often finds himself at the center of dangerous international conspiracies. After successfully reinventing the character for streaming television, Krasinski now leads the franchise into movie territory.

Returning cast members include Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, and Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright. Newcomer Sienna Miller joins the franchise as MI6 operative Emma Marlowe, a key ally in Ryan’s latest mission.

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Jack Ryan: Ghost War Plot Teases A Dangerous Global Conspiracy

Ryan is pulled back into the world of espionage when a covert mission uncovers a rogue black-ops organization operating in secret. As this secret network puts the world in danger, Ryan must team up with old friends and new partners to stop a terrible disaster.

The story will have dangerous missions, personal struggles, political betrayal, and action in many countries. Ryan’s journey will also face his past pain, making this chapter more personal than ever before.

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Jack Ryan: Ghost War Trailer Promises Action-Packed Spy Adventure

The official trailer gives fans a look at huge action scenes, including car chases, gun battles, and big explosions. Set in places like New York, London, and Dubai, the movie looks bigger than ever, with action similar to James Bond or Jason Bourne films.

Why Jack Ryan: Ghost War Could Become Prime Video’s Biggest Action Hit Of 2026

With an experienced director, a strong returning cast, and exciting new stars, Jack Ryan: Ghost War is becoming one of Prime Video’s biggest releases of 2026. Whether you are a longtime fan or new to Jack Ryan’s story, this movie looks ready to deliver thrilling entertainment.

The show premieres globally on Prime Video on May 20, 2026.

Jack Ryan: Ghost War Trailer

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