Dwayne Johnson is a former pro wrestler turned actor, known for big action franchises like Fast & Furious and Jumanji. John Krasinski is best known for The Office and his directorial work on A Quiet Place. The common link between them is Emily Blunt, Krasinski’s wife, who worked with Dwayne. Dwayne and John became friends after the former did a movie with the latter’s wife. Krasinski took that friendship too personally and sent objectionable pics to the former wrestler. Keep scrolling for more.

Johnson is a fitness freak, and his extensive personal home gyms and traveling workout spaces, known as Iron Paradise, have become very popular among his peers. Krasinski, after being friends with The Rock, asked him if he could work out in the traveling gym.

John Krasinski spilled the beans on The Ellen Show

According to Pedestrian, John Krasinski once shared a little too much information on one of his appearances on Ellen DeGeneres‘ The Ellen Show. He said, “I send him pictures as I leave the gym, and I was like, ‘Hey, man, thanks for a great workout. Uh, feeling real comfortable, real at home, and didn’t feel like I needed to wear clothes.’ And he loves that. He loves when you get, like, really intimate sweat on all his equipment. And this is a bad place to tell him that I never washed the equipment ever. Never. No, no, that’s his job.” Dwayne Johnson confirmed this and shared his thoughts on the matter.

Dwayne Johnson said, “I told @johnkrasinski when you use my gym, send me a pic of you getting after it. I soon realized he and I had two VERY different meanings of “getting after it”. Unfortunately, I can never un-see a naked Krasinski.” Check out the post The Rock shared on X [formerly Twitter].

I told @johnkrasinski when you use my gym, send me a pic of you getting after it. I soon realized he and I had two VERY different meanings of “getting after it”. Unfortunately, I can never un-see a naked Krasinski. 🤦🏽‍♂️🤢 https://t.co/R5LKE5iEWM — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 29, 2018

Dwayne Johnson reunited with Emily Blunt once again for The Smashing Machine, which was released in theaters on October 3.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Was Comic Book Legend Stan Lee Not Fond Of Tom Holland’s Casting As Spider-Man? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News