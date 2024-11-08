Vin Diesel is officially shifting gears in his real estate game. After 16 years of calling his Hollywood Hills home his own, the Fast & Furious star has decided to sell the two-bedroom, three-bathroom pad for $1.4 million. Trulia broke the news, and this wasn’t his first attempt. In 2013, he listed the property for $1.3 million; before that, he rented it out for a solid $5,800 a month. But now, with three kids and a growing family, Diesel is ready to rev up to the next chapter—away from this bachelor pad.

Bought in 2000 for just $562,500, this 1957-built midcentury gem wasn’t precisely a mansion but had all the charm of an old-school LA hideaway. Tucked behind a gated brick courtyard, the house boasted a cozy yet contemporary vibe with lush landscaping and a pavilion area perfect for meditation—who knew Diesel was into Zen? Inside, the private main suite was all about sophistication with beamed ceilings, French doors, and roomy closets, ideal for someone used to the fast life.

The kitchen, a nod to classic Southern California charm, was accented with Mexican tile and flowed into the airy dining and living spaces. If this house had a spirit, it would be all about effortless entertaining. Diesel’s den, which opened to a private patio, was the perfect space for a casual hangout or maybe, we imagine, a few Fast & Furious planning sessions. A sun-drenched pool and spa added a touch of luxury, creating an oasis in the Hills that might sell as quickly as a Fast & Furious car chase.

For Diesel, this wasn’t just about selling a house; it was a full-circle moment. It was his first real foray into Hollywood Hills living and helped set the tone for his larger-than-life career. And as he moves on, the house is bound to bring in a new owner—someone looking to soak in all the California sun and live that midcentury dream. With the house listed as just shy of $1.4 million, it’s a reasonable bump from his initial asking price but nothing too wild for the charm and privacy this place offers.

And just for a little extra Hollywood spice: Vin’s Fast & Furious co-star Jordana Brewster had a house in West Hollywood, previously owned by Ellen DeGeneres. That kind of six-degrees-of-Hollywood-separation magic makes you realize how small this city is.

But why the move? It seems like Diesel is more than ready to leave behind his bachelor pad. With a growing family and the need for more space, it’s only natural that he’d pass the keys off to someone new. The house will surely sell fast and furiously, and who knows? Maybe it’ll inspire the next action-packed movie or two. We’ll have to wait and see his next move—both in real estate and on screen.

