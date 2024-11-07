Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently became parents, and despite their glamorous public personas, the couple have faced some challenges as any newlywed couple. While their relationship often appeared flawless under the media’s relentless spotlight, the pair’s marriage suffered complexities encountered behind closed doors. With Justin’s demanding music career and Hailey’s thriving skincare business, the couple also contended with intense media scrutiny and public criticism. Recognizing the pressures that could strain their marriage, Justin and Hailey took proactive steps to protect their bond. The couple took help from a marriage counselor, making their priority after tying the knot, ensuring they addressed any issues before navigating the complexities of married life. Here are all the reasons why the two took the help.

Hailey Bieber Revealed Social Media Hate Made Her Insecure

In a revealing interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, Hailey Bieber shared the emotional challenges she faced while navigating her relationship with Justin Bieber, especially amidst the public’s ongoing fascination with his past relationship with Selena Gomez. Hailey shared that she experienced profound lows, battling dark thoughts that led her to question the value of life and her desire to continue. In December 2021, Hailey took a significant step toward healing by voluntarily enrolling in an intensive therapy program. For seven days, she disconnected from her phone and immersed herself in daily therapy sessions, confronting intrusive thoughts and the inner pressures that had led her to suppress her emotions.

Hailey Bieber Has A Lot To Learn About Justin Bieber

In a March 2021 interview with Elle, Hailey Bieber provided insight into her marriage with Justin Bieber, emphasizing their relationship’s ongoing journey of growth and learning. The model expressed her deep commitment to their enduring love, adding, “I learn new things about him and myself and our relationship all the time.” She also acknowledged the challenges of maintaining a relationship in the spotlight, noting that success in love isn’t guaranteed, even with fame. Hailey revealed that their shared faith forms a strong foundation, and they prioritize their relationship by seeking guidance through therapy. “It’s not this easy-peasy thing that doesn’t take work,” she admitted.