Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently became parents, and despite their glamorous public personas, the couple have faced some challenges as any newlywed couple. While their relationship often appeared flawless under the media’s relentless spotlight, the pair’s marriage suffered complexities encountered behind closed doors. With Justin’s demanding music career and Hailey’s thriving skincare business, the couple also contended with intense media scrutiny and public criticism. Recognizing the pressures that could strain their marriage, Justin and Hailey took proactive steps to protect their bond. The couple took help from a marriage counselor, making their priority after tying the knot, ensuring they addressed any issues before navigating the complexities of married life. Here are all the reasons why the two took the help.
Hailey Bieber Revealed Social Media Hate Made Her Insecure
In a revealing interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, Hailey Bieber shared the emotional challenges she faced while navigating her relationship with Justin Bieber, especially amidst the public’s ongoing fascination with his past relationship with Selena Gomez. Hailey shared that she experienced profound lows, battling dark thoughts that led her to question the value of life and her desire to continue. In December 2021, Hailey took a significant step toward healing by voluntarily enrolling in an intensive therapy program. For seven days, she disconnected from her phone and immersed herself in daily therapy sessions, confronting intrusive thoughts and the inner pressures that had led her to suppress her emotions.
Hailey Bieber Has A Lot To Learn About Justin Bieber
In a March 2021 interview with Elle, Hailey Bieber provided insight into her marriage with Justin Bieber, emphasizing their relationship’s ongoing journey of growth and learning. The model expressed her deep commitment to their enduring love, adding, “I learn new things about him and myself and our relationship all the time.” She also acknowledged the challenges of maintaining a relationship in the spotlight, noting that success in love isn’t guaranteed, even with fame. Hailey revealed that their shared faith forms a strong foundation, and they prioritize their relationship by seeking guidance through therapy. “It’s not this easy-peasy thing that doesn’t take work,” she admitted.
Hailey Bieber Understands the Importance of Therapy In Her Married Life
In a February 2021 interview on Women’s Health UK’s Going for Goal podcast, Hailey Bieber candidly discussed therapy’s vital role in her life, particularly in managing the relentless online trolling she faces. She revealed that talking through her challenges with a therapist has been crucial in dealing with negative attention. Hailey acknowledged that her husband, Justin Bieber, has endured intense public scrutiny for a longer time, which has provided her with a deeper understanding of the pressures involved. She also shared her strategies for protecting her mental well-being, including significant adjustments to her online presence, which have contributed significantly to her happiness in real life.
Justin Bieber Wished He Could Overcome His Trust Issues With Hailey Bieber
Despite media portrayals of Justin Bieber as challenging to engage with, he revealed a more vulnerable side in his Vogue interview, discussing his deep-seated struggles with trust. Justin admitted that his past experiences and relationship missteps have eroded his self-confidence and made him wary of others’ intentions. Even in his relationship with Hailey Bieber, he expressed uncertainty, saying, “We don’t want to lose each other. We don’t want to say the wrong thing, so we’ve struggled not to express our emotions.” Justin acknowledged that navigating healthy communication is a continuous challenge for them. In therapy, the couple develops a dynamic that prevents their personalities from clashing and fosters a more constructive relationship.
Justin Bieber Shared Getting Married With Hailey Bieber Was A Challenge
In an April 2021 interview with GQ, Justin Bieber opened up about the difficulties he faced during the first year of his marriage to Hailey Bieber. He described that period as “really tough,” marked by the resurfacing of past traumas and persistent trust issues. Justin admitted the challenge of being vulnerable with his partner, fearing that revealing his struggles might drive her away. Reflecting on that initial year, he felt like he was always “walking on eggshells.” Despite these challenges, Justin noted that over time, he moved from merely pretending to genuinely believe in their commitment and the strength of their relationship.
Justin And Hailey Bieber Took Help From Marriage Counselor Right After Their Wedding
After tying the knot in September 2018, Justin and Hailey Bieber revealed in a Vogue interview that they sought the guidance of a marriage counselor. This step highlighted their commitment to addressing challenges maturely rather than letting them fester. The decision to consult a counselor came from their close friend and pastor, Judah Smith. Hailey opened up about the difficulties of early marriage, including feelings of loneliness during their initial weeks together. She also expressed concern about their intense public scrutiny, with some anticipating their failure. Despite these pressures, the couple’s proactive approach to therapy underscores their dedication to building a robust and enduring relationship.
